Outstanding international filmmakers will make up the jury of the FIC Los Cabos

San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur. From November 9 to 13, the 11th edition of the Los Cabos International Film Festival will take place, a celebration of the seventh art that was paused for face-to-face activities due to the pandemic. However, this 2022 became one of the most anticipated events of the year. Weeks before the film presentation starts, the jury was announced.

On this occasion, there will be the presence of at least 3 outstanding filmmakers in the world of cinema, one Mexican and two foreigners. They will be in charge of viewing, analyzing and selecting those films that deserve the Los Cabos Competition Award, granted by Nobu Hotel ($300,000.00 MXN in cash to the director of the chosen film) and the Cinecolor Los Cabos Competition Award ($812,000.00 MXN in services image post-production for the producer of the winning film):

Cinematographer and director Dariela Ludlow from Mexico; , the screenwriter, director, producer and actress, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers from Canada; and actress and filmmaker Josephine Decker originally from the United States.

Ludlow is a graduate of the careers in Direction and Direction of Photography at the Cinematographic Training Center (CCC), part of the AMC (Mexican Society of Cinematographic Photography Authors), and one of the most influential cinematographers in the current national film industry. , has been nominated for the Ariel Award for the films Los adioses (2018), Las Niñas Bien (2019) and Noche de fuego (2022).

Canadian Tailfeathers is a screenwriter, director, producer and actress. He wrote and directed, along with Kathleen Hepburn, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, a film nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards. His most recent film, Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy, received the Best Documentary Feature Award at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.





Finally, Josephine Decker is one of the most celebrated independent voices in American cinema; Her work has been exhibited at various film festivals in Europe and the United States. In 2020 it was recognized by the Los Cabos International Film Festival with the Spotlight award, presenting the premiere in Mexico of Shirley, a film starring Elisabeth Moss, winner of the Dramatic Jury Award at Sundance, along with a comprehensive retrospective of her work.