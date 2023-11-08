Outstanding Performances Drive Pygmalion Theater Company’s First-Class Staging of Lauren Gunderson’s The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Some 60 years after Marie Curie’s death (in 1934) from a rare blood disorder caused by her work with radium and polonium, the French government had planned to move her body and that of her husband Pierre to the Pantheon. However, the team charged with exhuming her coffin had to be extra cautious about the radiation levels they might encounter. When they discovered Marie’s coffin, they realized it was lined with lead, so contamination was not a concern.

But after more than 90 years, all of his belongings are still dangerously radioactive. They are stored in lead-lined boxes in the National Library in Paris. Any visitor conducting research must sign a liability waiver and must wear protective equipment to protect against exposure to radium-226.

In the Pygmalion Theater Company production of Lauren Gunderson The Half Life of Marie Curie, which continues through November 18, audiences regularly hear the familiar clicks of the Geiger counter. This sound signal alone accentuates the reality of this specific isotope (with a half-life of 1,600 years) that will always remind us of the harmful risks and sacrifices that the great French scientist undertook in her Nobel Prize-winning research.

Gunderson’s two-handed book is a fascinating integration of art into an important chapter in the history of science. It also incorporates the real-life account of a humiliatingly fabricated scandal in Curie’s private life and how her friendship with British physicist Hertha Ayrton, a pioneer in her own right as a scientist who demands to be considered equal to her male counterparts, helped save her. from the brink of losing everything to despair. Directed by Fran Pruyn, this magnificent chamber theater production shines with dazzling performances by April Fossen as Ayrton and Stephanie Howell as Curie.

Howell’s portrayal of Madame Curie is astonishing in its precision. Curie seemed constantly fragile, as she and her husband (who died in 1906, three years after sharing the Nobel Prize in Physics) had always worked in ramshackle conditions and had always had financial difficulties. The pair refused to obtain a patent for their work, claiming that they considered it unethical for scientists to commercially capitalize and therefore compromise the integrity of their research. Howell skillfully embodies the holistic historical portrait of her character, just as she did with Juanita Brooks, the Mormon historian, in Debora Threedy. mountain meadowswhich the Pygmalion Theater Company premiered earlier this year.

Completing the perfect chemical bond on stage is Fossen’s portrayal of Ayrton, a strong professional and emotional comparison of brotherhood. Ayrton remains the only woman in the history of England’s Royal Society to receive its highest honor, the Hughes Medal, which she received for her research on the electric arc and sand waves.

The emotional core of Gunderson’s work revolves around another historical event: the circumstances of Curie, a widow, and an affair with a colleague Paul Langevin (who was experiencing marital difficulties). The uproar over their relationship caused him the greatest tribulations. In fact, it is in this event where the bond of brotherhood portrayed in the work is strongest. In fact, Ayrton was not only sympathetic but also empathetic to the emotional anguish that Curie endured.

Both were immigrants in their respective adopted lands. Ayrton’s parents escaped pogroms against Jewish families in Poland. Her father had died when she was seven years old and the family, which included eight children, was destitute. Ayrton would eventually live with her aunt in London, who ran a school and inspired Ayrton to pursue science.

Curie was also an immigrant from Poland and that fact led to some of the cruelest attacks on her character when French newspapers vilified her as the reason Langevin became involved in an extramarital affair. Curie defended herself and, in fact, forced a newspaper to apologize on the same day in 1911 that she received news of her second Nobel Prize.

But the attacks were relentless, as crowds gathered outside his house, shouting at him to leave France and return to Poland. After accepting the Nobel Prize, Ella Curie was so distraught that she was hospitalized and eventually traveled to Ayrton’s house to recover. It would be another year before Ella Curie could return safely to her work. Gunderson takes some creative liberties with the actual timeline, but the gist of the circumstances is still there. The extent of Curie’s relationship with Langevin has never been established, but Langevin’s son mentioned in the biography he wrote about his father that a relationship could have been a natural development for both scientists, given that they knew each other personally and professionally years before. , like Langevin he was also a friend of Pierre Curie. An ironic curiosity: Langevin’s grandson married Curie’s granddaughter, Hélène Langevin-Joliot (now 96), who worked as a nuclear physicist.

Howell and Fossen excel at conveying the credibility of these events through Gunderson’s well-researched stage writing. One of the best scenes involves a prop that also relies on historical accuracy.

In reality, Curie had successfully defended her doctoral thesis and she and her husband had invited several friends (including Langevin) to celebrate. As a gift, Pierre Curie gave his wife a small tube, partially coated with zinc sulfide, containing a quantity of radium salt in solution. The tube lit up and everyone fixed their eyes on the screen. In the play, the friendship between Ayrton and Curie is on the verge of collapse, when Ayrton is surprised to see her friend taking the tube out of her luggage. Ayrton insists that Curie return it to the small lead-lined box he has for it. Ayrton goes on for several minutes about the extreme risks Curie has taken without considering the potentially fatal ramifications for her.

This scene is not only performed for its dramatic impact on the stage. Recalling the actual events of that night when Pierre presented the tube to Marie, Canadian scientist Ernest Rutherford recalled that her husband had difficulty holding the tube, as he noticed how Pierre’s fingers had become horribly scarred and swollen. In the play, Ayrton was alarmed by the health of her friend, a scene that both actors perform to generate the greatest emotional impact of the production.

This production of Pygmalion The Half Life of Marie Curie It is highly recommended for its outstanding performances and keen appreciation of the underlying story. This shows that stories about pioneering female scientists can provide wonderful material for the stage.

This is the second Gunderson play in recent years that Pygmalion has performed. In 2017, the company introduced Silent Sky, which was based on the groundbreaking astronomy research conducted by Henrietta Leavitt and her colleagues at the Harvard University Observatory, starting in the 1890s.

The current production runs through Nov. 18 at the Black Box Theater at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts. The performances will be on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For more information consult this website.