Outstanding psychological thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo

one of the following Productions which is a resounding success in the Netflix catalogue, is a psychological thriller film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo.

is about”The Sinister Island”, a suspense film released in 2010 under the direction of Martin Scorsese, Based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, the adapted screenplay is written by Lata Kalogridis and Steven Knight.

The film went on to become a classic of the psychological horror thriller, becoming one of the most viewed films on the streaming platform., Its duration is 138 minutes and despite the passage of time, the customers continue to watch it.

the sinister island netflix

Summary of The Sinister Island, the psychological thriller that was a success on Netflix

Set in 1954, federal agent Edward “Teddy” Daniels and his recently hired partner Chuck Aulay visit Ashcliffe Hospital for the Insane on Shutter Island, an island located in Boston Harbor, to investigate the disappearance of Rachel Solando, a patient. which had apparently evaporated from a closed room.

Agent Daniels finds a note in Solando’s room that reads: “Rule of 4; Who’s 67?” Chief psychiatrist Dr. John Cawley explains that Rachel was hospitalized after three of her children drowned, however, she refuses to accept the reality that she is in a mental hospital.

At the same time, Daniel has memories of the Dachau concentration camp that complicate his investigation and stay on the island.

sinister island trailer

cast of the sinister island

The following actors are involved in this interesting film:

  • Leonardo Dicaprio
  • mark ruffalo
  • ben kingsley
  • michelle williams
  • Patricia Clarkson
  • Max von Sydow
  • Emily Mortimer
  • Jackie Earle Haley
  • ted levine
  • John Carroll Lynch
  • Elias Coates
  • Robin Bartlett
  • Christopher Denham
  • Joseph Sikora
  • Ruby Jerins
  • Jill Larson.

