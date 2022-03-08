Outstanding women in the health sector

SANTO DOMINGO.- Each March 8 it commemorates the International Women’s Dayit is conducive to recognize and praise the great work and dedication of women in the field of health in the Dominican Republic, starting with Dr. Andrea Evangelina Rodriguez Perozo, first woman to graduate from medicine in the year 1911.

Below we will mention some of the women who currently stand out and transcend in each of their areasthus managing to position itself and obtain visibility and participation, in addition to occupying important positions in the medical sector.

Such is the case of Dr. Nalini Campillo, Diabetologist, nutritionist and specialist in Wound Care, Ulcers and Diabetic Foot , the only Dominican woman professor and co-author of the world diabetic foot guides.

Also, the doctor Wendy Gomez Garcia, onco-hematologist, pediatrician and palliative care specialist . She coordinates the Hematology-Oncology Unit of the Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital and clinical advisor to the Friends Against Childhood Cancer Foundation and collaborator of the National Strategic Plan for Childhood Cancer (PENCI-RD).

In charge of the Faculties of Health Sciences of two of the more than ten medical schools in the country, we mention the doctors rosel fernandez, dean Faculty of Health Sciences of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, as well as Mary Anne Butler Ransohoff, dean Faculty of Health Sciences of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra. Just like the doctor monica Thormann, coordinator of the STI HIV and Hepatitis Prevention Program of the Ministry of Health and Social Assistance.

They also highlight Mrs. elba rodriguez, President Foundation of pulmonary hypertension and Arleen Cestary, President Foundation of Patients with Hepatitis B and C and other Immunological Diseases (FUNPAHEINM).

Dr. Dhamelisse Then Vanderhorst, director of the Pediatric Hospital Dr. Hugo Mendoza and Dr. Estervina Pineda-Reyes, director of the Rodolfo de la Cruz Hospital.

In the same way, it is necessary to highlight the health professionals who not only carry out their work of delivery, care and orientation to patients, but also have the responsibility of directing the specialized medical societies and unions to which they belong.

Some of them are: Dr. Anayanet Jaquez, President Dominican Society of Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition doctor maricela ramirez, President Dominican Association for the Study of Obesity (ASODEO) and doctor Francisca Moronta, President of the Dominican Society of Family and Community Medicine.

The doctor Jenny Disla, President Dominican Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (Sodenn) doctor Rafaelina Concepcion, President Dominican Society of Cardiology (SODOCARDIO) and the doctor Yleana Munoz, President Dominican Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (SODONUCLIM).

Also, the doctor Clevy Perez, President of the Dominican Society of Infectious Diseases doctor Light Herrera, President Dominican Society of Pediatrics doctor Altagracia Mejia Terrero, President Society of Internal Medicine of the Dominican Republic and the doctor Wanda Rodriguez, President Dominican Society of Nephrology (SODONEF).