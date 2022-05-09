Oval or square face?: who are the most aggressive, according to science

According to a study by the University of New South Wales, people with square faces like Zac Efron or Margot Robbie are considered much more aggressive than those with round faces, like Rihanna or Ben Affleck (REUTERS)

From Zac Efron to Margot Robbie, Many of the most beautiful celebrities in the world are known for their square faces. Now, a new study claims that people with this face shape are seen as more aggressive than those with oval faces, What Rihanna and Ben Affleck.

Researchers of the University of New South Wales they measured the facial width-height ratio (FWHR) of 17,607 passport images of male and female faces, before asking people to rate them on their aggressiveness. The results revealed that faces with a high FWHR (square faces) were rated as more aggressive than those with a low FWHR (oval faces), especially if they belonged to young men.

In the study, the team set out to understand whether face shape is related to perceived aggression. “Humans extract a large amount of socially relevant information from people’s faces and make social inferences about unfamiliar people after a single glance,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in Royal Society Open Science.

“Studies show that men with relatively larger FWHRs have larger biceps, are better physical fighters, and report greater dominance and aggressive behavior, including domestic violence” (REUTERS)

They added: “FWHR is a signal that has been linked to a variety of social inferences.” According to experts, can be calculated as the width of a face divided by the vertical distance between the highest point of the upper lip and the highest point of the eyelids. In the study, the researchers measured the FWHR of 17,607 passport images of male and female faces, with ages between 6 and 93 years old.

The measurements revealed that male faces had a significantly higher FWHR than females between the ages of 27 and 40. Nevertheless, the opposite happened after 40 years, and it was found that female faces had a significantly higher FWHR than males from this age.

In the next part of the study, the researchers they asked 121 participants to rate 1,893 of the passport images for aggression. The results revealed that faces with high FWHR were perceived as more aggressive than people with faces with low FWHR, especially if they belonged to men.

Older square female faces may simply be the result of age-related changes, which is why we don’t see them as more aggressive, according to the team (Photo: Social Networks)

The researchers suggest that the square faces of young men can serve as a sign of physical strength, which is why we perceive them as more aggressive. “This pattern in young adults is consistent with the view that FWHR is an evolutionarily important signal for formidable physical ability, since sexual dimorphism in this age range aligns with the period of life most commonly associated with mate selection and intrasexual competition.” the researchers wrote.

However, the square female faces older may simply be the result of age-related changes, which is why we don’t see them as more aggressive, according to the team. “It is possible that there are broader physical changes in aging that explain the pattern. For example, because Body Mass Index (BMI) is moderately correlated with FWHR, One possibility is that age-related changes in BMI are different for men and women.” they added.

The study comes shortly after researchers at Nipissing University in Canada found that men and women with short, wide faces are more sexually motivated than people with other dimensions (Getty Images)

The findings align with previous studies, which found that FWHR also correlates with several other typically male traits. “Studies show that Men with relatively larger FWHRs have larger biceps, are better physical fighters, and report greater dominance and aggressive behavior, including domestic violence.” the researchers added.

The study comes shortly after researchers at the Nipissing University in Canada they discovered that men and women with short, wide faces are more sexually motivated than people with other dimensions. men with square faces not only do they have a higher sex drive, but they are also more likely to cheat, research found.

“Together, these findings suggest that facial features could convey important information about human sexual motivations.” said the doctor Steven Arnocky, who led the study. Arnocky and your team attributed the differences in facial proportions to variations in testosterone levels during certain periods of development, such as puberty. This hormone plays a role in the formation of sexual attitudes and desires in adults.

