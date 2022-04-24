ovation, goal and dedication to his deceased son

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated the goal he scored this Saturday against Arsenal to his son who died this week. The Portuguese footballer scored the momentary 2-1 in Manchester United’s defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, which marked his return to the pitch after missing the midweek match against Liverpool due to the death of one of the twins that he was going to have with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

After scoring the goal, Cristiano quickly went to the center of the field, so that the game could resume, but not before raising an arm and looking heavenward, dedicating the goal to his deceased son.

The goal also marked Cristiano’s 100th career Premier League goal. He is the fourth player to reach that figure, along with Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. In addition, he is the only player to have scored more than 100 goals in the Premier League, the Spanish League, the Champions League and internationally in national team football.

Cristiano also received a shower of applause at the Emirates Stadium in tribute to the loss of his baby.