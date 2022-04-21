Ovations for Caicedo and Sarmiento

Only two games were enough for Moises Caicedo be furious in England. The fans of Brighton you they dedicated songs to the Ecuadorian.

Ronald Collantes, an Ecuadorian youtuber residing in England who accompanies the tricolors in the Premier League, shared videos of Brighton fans singing to Moses.

oh ! MOISES CAICEDO Ooh! MOISES CAICEDO🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/VoGgW5jEmX – Ronald Collante (@ronald_collante) April 20, 2022

In addition, he also captured the moment of exchange between Jeremy Sarmiento and Moises Caicedo. In this recording the ‘Gaviotas’ fans applaud Ecuadorians.

Jeremy Sarmiento enters the field of play 🇪🇨🐐 pic.twitter.com/fglJEXd1XD – Ronald Collante (@ronald_collante) April 20, 2022

In 72 minutes of play, Caicedo prevented two chances on goal, made an interception and won 71 percent of ground duels.

On offense, he completed 66 percent of his dribbles, orgot a 77 per cent accuracy of his passes and recorded 38 touches.

Besides, Sarmiento played 18 minutes, where he received a foul, he was shooting 75 percent of his passes and I get 10 touches.



