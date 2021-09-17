Over $ 1 billion Ethereum has been burned since the last London hard fork

More than a billion dollars Ethereum burned by the hard thorn “LondonIt was implemented early last month by cryptocurrency, I mentioned yahoo Wednesday, citing data from the EthBurned and UltraSound.Denaro portals.

Specifically, the Ethereum network burned about 298,000 units of ether. Given that it has a present value of $ 3,625, this comes to a total of $ 1.08 billion.

What happened ?

On August 5, Ethereum’s decentralized system pushed for EIP-1559, one of the changes announced as part of the hard fork, dubbed “LondonIn particular, the amendment introduced a basic tariff, calculated according to an algorithm based on the aggregate demand of the system, which aims to prevent strong price increases.

Since then, users have not had to pay transaction fees. However, so far they have had to bid to ensure that miners prioritize their transactions.

The 11th Ethereum hard fork also includes the EIP-3554 modification, which paves the way for a major system update called ethereum 2.0, which has been the subject of several years of work. The software could be updated as early as next December.

Reduce energy consumption

Then the system switches from a Proof of Work algorithm to a Proof of Stake algorithm, which has much lower energy costs and will eventually undermine the mining industry.

According to Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the decentralized system, Ethereum is ready for an upgrade that will reduce the energy consumption of the cryptocurrency by 99%.

In the wake of Ethereum, some blockchains, such as Solana, card where Binance Smart, the promise of lower fees and faster transaction times. However, the decentralized system running Ether has managed to maintain a large market share due to the number of protocols available and the overall value ensured in the ecosystem.

