Over 100 laboratory monkeys escape from a van after an accident, but their escape to freedom is short-lived

The taste of freedom lasted only a few hours for some of the 100 cynomolgus macaque monkeys who escaped after the collision between the van carrying them and a garbage truck on a freeway in Pennsylvania, USA: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that all 100 monkeys were captured, but three had to be euthanized.

According to the center, the monkeys were on their way to a quarantine facility after arriving in the United States from Mauritius, but the reasons for the killing of the animals were not specified, nor how the count of the recovered animals was carried out.



(afp)

The location of the quarantine facility and the type of research the monkeys were apparently intended for are unclear, but cynomolgus monkeys are often used in medical practices. A 2015 paper published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information website called them the most used primates in preclinical toxicology studies.

