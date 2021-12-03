over 100 million dollars in virtual lands spent in a week – Nerd4.life

The Metaverse, or rather the various currently available interpretations of this concept in terms of virtual lands and cryptocurrencies, are having impressive success, with over 100 million dollars spent by users during the last week only, on purchases of virtual lands.

According to data collected by DappRadar, more than 100 million dollars have been spent on land sales with NFT and more within the four main platforms so far active in the Metaverse, namely The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space.

The Sandbox, pictured, is currently the most popular metaverse

There is a clear predominance of the former: The Sandbox alone recorded transactions of $ 86.56 million over the course of the week, followed by Decentraland with $ 15.53 million.

The figures refer to combined transport of over 6000 traders within the various platforms that operate through the sale of NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the prices of the plots of land in the Metaverse continue to rise, with five of the ten richest NFT sales of last week referring to fragments of the Metaverse, among which the Decentraland Fashion Street Estate stands out, sold for about 2 , 42 million dollars.

At this point, it is a “top commodity” in the field of NFT trading, according to what DappRadar reported, with the Metaverse in general gaining more and more consensus, in particular from the announcement of the transformation of Facebook in Meta, but not only.

The flow of virtual land trades in the main metaverses at the end of November 2021

These platforms are destined to become an increasingly established presence in the NFT market, so much so that some countries, such as Barbados, are already starting to have official embassies within them.

To find out more, we point out the tried and tested of The Sandbox, one of the most promising metathesis, where it is also possible to see mega yachts bought for 650 thousand dollars, just to give an example.