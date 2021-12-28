over 1000 Euros discount on a Samsung QLED TV

While Apple’s Last Minute offers from Unieuro continue, the distribution chain is also renewing timed promotions and from today, December 28, 2021, for the next 31 days, it will be possible to enjoy one really very interesting discount on a Neo QLED TV from Samsung.

In this case, it is the 65-inch QE65QN800A, of the Series 8 by Samsung, which can be purchased for 2,699 Euros, with a 32% saving compared to the 3,999 Euros of the list. The promotion will run until January 28, 2022, and undoubtedly represents an excellent opportunity to take home this 8K Ultra HD TV, which obviously integrates DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 tuners.

This promotion is added to the Samsung offer which entitles you to a 700 Euro refund on Neo QLED TVs, but to get the cashback you must complete the purchase of a compatible TV by January 30, 2022. In the case of the model in question , therefore, there should be no major problems since the Unieuro promotion expires earlier.

For all information on possible payments in installments, and for the costs of delivery and collection in the store, we refer you to the product page where all the details of the case are available. It is also possible to add the extra guarantee.