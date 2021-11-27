over 12 thousand cases, 90 deaths, peak of hospitalizations. The age group that runs the greatest risk – Libero Quotidiano





There are 12,877 new cases of Covid recorded in the last 24 hours: a decrease compared to the positive 13,686 of yesterday. Deaths, on the other hand, rise from 51 to 90. While the positivity rate drops to 2.2%. Probable effect of the lower number of swabs performed, about 100 thousand fewer than those made yesterday. The situation in the hospitals is again worrying, where both the number of ordinary hospitalizations and that of intensive care increased.





To date, 624 patients are hospitalized in critical wards, 18 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. While the hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 4,826, that is 78 more than yesterday. The region that has recorded the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours is the Veneto, with 2,113 positives. Followed by Lombardy (1,926), Emilia-Romagna (1,273), Lazio (1,204) and Campania (1,154).





Meantime, the incidence of Covid cases rises above all in school age, with one case out of 4 among the positivity. In its weekly report, the ISS revealed that “in the period 8-21 November 2021, 31,365 new cases were reported in this population, of which 153 hospitalized and 3 hospitalized in intensive care”. While in the age group 6-11 years “, starting from the second week of October, there was a greater increase in the incidence compared to the rest of the school-age population, with a surge in the past two weeks“.



