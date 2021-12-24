Over 16 tons of aluminum capsules recycled in Parma

Nespresso’s commitment and results grow in Parma as part of the circular economy project for the recovery and recycling of aluminum coffee capsules in Italy thanks to the collaboration with the Iren Group and CiAl. Once again, in fact, growing results for the “From Chicco to Chicco” program, which – in the first half of 2021 – made it possible to recover over 16 tons of aluminum capsules, marking a growth of almost + 39% – equivalent to over 4.5 tons of spent capsules – compared to the same period of the previous year. A success that is added to the positive results achieved throughout Italy and which made it possible to reach, in the first half of 2021, 800 tons of aluminum capsules

recovered from Nespresso. This is 29% more – equivalent to over 177 tons of spent capsules – compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase compared to the first half of 2019, when 715 tons of capsules collected were collected.

Which cities were the most “virtuous” in the collection of Nespresso’s exhausted capsules? Turin ranks third after Milan, where almost 118 tons of spent capsules were recovered in the first six months of the year, + 30% compared to the first half of 2020, and Rome: over 108 tons of spent capsules were recovered in the capital collected, + 21% compared to the first six months of last year.

TO PARMA , it is possible to return the used capsules to:

• Largo Simonini collection center

• Via Lazio collection center

• Via Bonomi collection center

• Nespresso point of sale in Strada della Repubblica

• Nespresso point of sale in via Belli

To know all the collection points in Italy visit the site:

https://www.nespresso.com/it/it/storeLocator