Over 1,800 hacker attacks against Europol stopped





A number of hackers have been stopped who intended to cause serious damage through many dangerous viruses. Let’s see who did it and why so many cyber incursions happened.

Europol, as he stated, he blocked 12 people held responsible for attacks ransomware against 1,800 victims in 71 countries. These investigations, conducted in Ukraine and in Swiss, led to the seizure of $ 52,000, 5 luxury cars and very much computer equipment.

According to theEuropean Police Office, it seems that the goal of these cybercriminals was to target large companies. And given that the risk of them succeeding was big, the operation by the police it was essential to be able to take them by surprise e get them on time.

The story

The arrests took place on October 26 in Ukraine and Switzerland, and in addition to recovering all electronic devices used for hacker attacks, they were able to analyze new evidence in order to track down others cyber criminals. Europol, in addition, informs us that: “Most of these suspects are considered a high-value target because they are being investigated in multiple cases in different jurisdictions. The suspects all had different roles in professional and highly organized criminal organizations. Some of these criminals used multiple mechanisms to compromise IT networks, including brute force attacks, SQL injection, credential theft, and phishing via emails with malicious attachments.“.

So this is the process that was being performed. The moment they managed to enter the net to hit, malware such as Trickbot in order to avoid being detected for different months. Then they dealt with analyzing the IT network in order to find gods weaknesses and have the opportunity to move on to the next stage, namely the distribution of a ransomware like LockerGoga, MegaCortex And Dharma.

And once data encrypted, it would have been enough to request a ransom in Bitcoin to sell the decryption keys in exchange. This operation required the intervention of the police forces Norwegians, French, British And Ukrainian, who, working together, have carried out a good job managing to track down the cybercriminals also thanks to the support ofHolland and of USA.

L’target was that of “scover the actual scale and complexity of these cybercriminals’ activities and establish a common strategy. More than 50 foreign investigators, including six specialists from Europol, were sent to Ukraine on the day of the detention to assist the national police in carrying out joint investigative measures. A Ukrainian cyber police officer was seconded to Europol for two months in order to prepare for the arrest“.

