over 200 euros less!

Alongside the new Mediaworld flyer launched today, we also find an Amazon super discount on the iPhone 13 Pro, on which. It is possible to save over 200 Euros compared to the list price.

In the case, the iPhone 13 Pro with a sierra blue body, in the variant with 1 terabyte of memory, it is available at 1,530.65 euros, 238.35 euros less than the 1,769 euros in the list.

Amazon also offers payment in five monthly installments of € 306.13 per month for five months, with zero interest and extra zero expenses.

We specify that at the time we are writing the product is indicated as “Currently not available“, but Amazon specifies that it is still possible to place the order and then receive it at home as soon as it is in stock at the price in question, which is very advantageous and represents the all-time low reached on Jeff Bezos’ platform.

And also It is possible to add additional AppleCare + protection for iPhone 13 Pro lasting 2 years at the price of 229 Euro, by checking the dedicated box directly in the product sheet, which also allows you to buy bundled Airpods Pro with MagSafe charging case, AirPods with charging case via cable, Apple’s MagSafe power supply, cases and much more.

The shipping and sale is handled directly by Amazon, which has not provided any indication of the expiry date of the promotion.