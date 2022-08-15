Over 200 people are vaccinated against monkeypox in a health event together with LGBTTIQ+ organizations

As part of an effort between the Department of Health and organizations that work with the LGBTTIQ+ community on the island, 292 people were vaccinated today, Sunday, against monkeypox, confirmed the agency’s main Epidemiology officer, Melissa Marzan.

“This is the first mass vaccination event targeting what at this time has been identified as a population at greatest risk for monkeypox. We have been in the vaccination process for several weeks, specifically through a network of providers… However, in the evaluation, we realized that it might take longer to make appointments, so we are beginning to evaluate this new strategy with the intention of being able to gain access to vaccination,” said Marzán.

At this time, the population at greatest risk, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) that is replicated on the island, are men, the majority of whom identify as gay, bisexual or who have sex with men. other men, the official explained.

Since the Epidemiological Surveillance System for Monkeypox began, 193 alerts have been received, distributed in 50 confirmed cases for Orthopox virus, 66 suspected cases, 69 people under investigation and eight contacts per trip. Of all the cases, 98.0% correspond to men, 80.0% had had sexual activity in the past 21 days and 54.0% resided in the metropolitan region. The age group with the highest incidence was 30 to 39 years with 18 cases, for 36%.

As of August 12, at the state level, there have been 11,177 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The alliance with Salud, explained the activist Pedro Julio Serrano, arises after the celebration of several dialogues where agency personnel discussed epidemiological data with the leadership of the LGBTTIQ+ community. Meanwhile, the organizations shared with the officials those barriers that they had detected in the process and that they understood was negatively impacting the level of vaccination.

The activist Pedro Julio Serrano. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Among those barriers that they identified in the vaccination centers that have the vaccine available are the lack of a prompt response and the inclusion of “invasive” questions that were not part of the screening process and that “to a certain extent” stigmatized the population..

“We raise the flag on those questions that are unnecessary because it has not been proven that monkeypox is a sexually transmitted infection… we have to put up with the stigma,” said Serrano.

“Between not answering calls, not offering appointments on time and asking invasive questions, among other things, because people were not getting vaccinated. So what we did was open the process,” explained Serrano, noting that now, when receiving the vaccine, the person does not have to respond verbally to questions, but is limited to a written form.

“When you have to verbalize another person, you refrain from offering information”he added.

The organizations that have joined this effort to promote vaccination are Puerto Rico para Todes, True Self Foundation and Coaí.

“We are doing this collaboration, precisely, with organizations that serve the LGBTTQI+ population with the intention that we can reach as many as possible and achieve the public health goal because we cannot do it alone.“Marzan said.

The adjustment in the vaccination process is the result of the exchange with the community, but it also arises in search of achieving the goal of containing the outbreak, said Marzán.

“To achieve this goal of containing the outbreak, two things must be done. First, identify the cases to isolate them and do this tracing of their contacts and, second, vaccinate what we have identified as those close contacts or the population at higher risk, ”he detailed.

Both Marzán and Serrano indicated that they plan to hold a similar event in the western area, but there is no date yet.