over 2,000 jobs in Italy in the next 3 years – Corriere.it

New opportunities in Lvmh. The luxury group invests in crafts of excellence, including creativity, craftsmanship and sales, by announcing over 2000 hires in Italy within 3 years in these sectors. The recruitment campaign in our country is part of the global plan of 8,000 new jobs in 2022 and 30,000 by 2024. These will therefore add to the 6,000 already made in 2021.

On the company’s website, that matters 75 houses and a 2020 turnover of 44.7 billion, reads: We hire the brightest and most creative minds with a pragmatic sense of business, an entrepreneurial spirit, an open disposition towards internationality and a keen sensitivity to luxury goods. We are looking for talents who pursue excellence and look to the future knowing how to remain faithful to the DNA of our brands. Chantal Gaemperle, director of human resources and synergies of the group, communicated the new recruitment campaign, speaking at the Show Me event at the Odeon Theater. A moment of celebration organized by LVMH to celebrate the “Institute of the professions of excellence” project, launched in 2014 and active in Italy since 2017. An initiative designed precisely to encourage the development of profiles with tailor-made skills for the world of fashion and luxury.



