Business

over 2,000 jobs in Italy in the next 3 years – Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

New opportunities in Lvmh. The luxury group invests in crafts of excellence, including creativity, craftsmanship and sales, by announcing over 2000 hires in Italy within 3 years in these sectors. The recruitment campaign in our country is part of the global plan of 8,000 new jobs in 2022 and 30,000 by 2024. These will therefore add to the 6,000 already made in 2021.

On the company’s website, that matters 75 houses and a 2020 turnover of 44.7 billion, reads: We hire the brightest and most creative minds with a pragmatic sense of business, an entrepreneurial spirit, an open disposition towards internationality and a keen sensitivity to luxury goods. We are looking for talents who pursue excellence and look to the future knowing how to remain faithful to the DNA of our brands. Chantal Gaemperle, director of human resources and synergies of the group, communicated the new recruitment campaign, speaking at the Show Me event at the Odeon Theater. A moment of celebration organized by LVMH to celebrate the “Institute of the professions of excellence” project, launched in 2014 and active in Italy since 2017. An initiative designed precisely to encourage the development of profiles with tailor-made skills for the world of fashion and luxury.


Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

TIM: uncertain situation, extraordinary Board of Directors called

3 weeks ago

Shiba Inu is collapsing. Could buying now be an opportunity?

2 days ago

In Piedmont people are hiring again, but some profiles are nowhere to be found

1 week ago

Not even the snow stops the Panda: the SUVs get stuck and can’t help but look at it!

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button