Over 23 million employees. At work it accelerates, with the old defects
The employed – informs Istat – are back above 23 million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The data refer to November, when the Omicron variant in Italy was not yet widespread (the first case was detected on November 27) and only in the coming months it will be understood if and how much the surge in infections in recent weeks will have impacted in the meantime. , in negative terms, on the labor market. But there are at least two other elements that must be taken into consideration with respect to the value of the context macrodata, represented by the achievement of the psychological threshold of 23 million people who have a job. The first is the growing trend for the third consecutive month after the summer slowdown: between September and November there was an increase of almost 200,000 employees and the gap with the pre-pandemic phase has narrowed (115,000 employees are missing compared to February 2020 ). In short, the chase to recover the work burned by Covid has restarted: it was intense between February and June, then the sudden stop in July-August, now the autumn recovery, slower than in spring, but faster than summer.
The second element is how the labor market is moving. The decline in the unemployed continues, but above all, the inactive, that is, people who do not have a job and do not look for it, decrease further and significantly. At an even deeper level, the self-employed and precarious workers are driving the November recovery, which has 64,000 more employees than in October. But also the figure of self-employment, we will see shortly, must be contextualized within a dynamic that is positive, but certainly not decisive for the great thud recorded in recent months.
The jump of November (+ 64 thousand employed). Since the beginning of 2021, there are 700 thousand more
The growth in employment in November, compared to October, was equal to 64 thousand units. It concerned men and women, temporary and self-employed employees, young people between 25 and 34 and the over 50s. The quarterly data also helps to understand the leap: if we compare the period September-November 2021 with the previous one (June-August), we observe a higher employment level of 0.3%, with an increase of 70 thousand units.
Is the recovery of lost work done faster?
Beyond the monthly variation, there is the data of the run-up to the pre-pandemic situation. The employed who are missing from the call compared to February 2020, as we said, are 115 thousand. Read from the reverse perspective, there have been 700,000 more since January 2021.
What recovery speed do these numbers mark? While the GDP dynamics are clear (net of the December turbulence due to Omicron), with a visible rebound, already in the numbers, the question that Istat data raises is whether the labor market is doing less (or more ) struggles to recover from what was assumed before the summer. In summary: has the road back to the February levels of two years ago, when the pandemic broke out, has become less tortuous or not?
The figures for employment and the employment rate for November, contained in the table below, speak of a reversal of the trend compared to July-August. The summer was marked by a reduction in the number of employees (first column): from 22,966,000 in July they fell in August to 22,860,000. Then, from September onwards, they grew progressively, reaching 23,059,000 in November. And thus approaching (the gap of 115 thousand is here) to the 23,174,000 of February 2020. The employment rate (third column), which in August was 58.3%, then rose to 58, 9%, a value identical to that of January 2020 and higher than that of February of the same year.
Again: in August, the number of employed persons compared to the beginning of the pandemic was still lower by more than 390 thousand units, in November by 115 thousand. There has been an acceleration, but if we look at the average number of jobs created per month in three periods of the year (February-June, July-August, September-November) we see that the first was characterized by a intense rhythm, the second from the minus sign, the third from the return of the plus sign, but with half the intensity compared to the period February-June.
The return of the self-employed. Garnero: “A swallow does not make spring”
The increase in employment in November is the result of the increase in temporary (temporary) and self-employed workers, while permanent employees are decreasing. In particular, the self-employed more than in October were 66 thousand. And in total they returned to over 5 million. But the crisis of the self-employed is far from over. Andrea Garnero, OECD economist, currently on a research sabbatical, explains this Huffpost: “Surely that of the self-employed is a fact that should be noted, but a swallow does not make a spring because we come from a decline of twenty years. The question of the self-employed remains because the group of the true self-employed, whether they be employers or small artisans, has shrunk significantly and this data remains ”.
The decline in inactive continues
The positive trend in November can be seen more on inactive people between 15 and 64 years: they were 46 thousand fewer than in October, but if we take the month of November 2020 as a reference, there is a contraction of 663 thousand units. The bag swelled exceptionally at the start of the health emergency and is now shrinking significantly. In this case, the rate is not yet below pre-pandemic levels, a margin of 0.2 percentage points still remains, but the decline is there and continues.
Female employment is also recovering. But compared to the beginning of the pandemic, 50,000 women are still missing
38 thousand more women were employed in November than in the previous month and 205 thousand more if the comparison is made with the month of November 2020. The female employment rate also rises, reaching 49.9%, higher even in February two years ago. In all, 9,690,000 women are employed, fifty thousand fewer than in February 2020. Above all inactive women decreased with 14 thousand fewer in October and 335 thousand fewer than in November 2020.