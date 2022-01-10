Over 23 million employees. At work it accelerates, with the old defects

The employed – informs Istat – are back above 23 million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The data refer to November, when the Omicron variant in Italy was not yet widespread (the first case was detected on November 27) and only in the coming months it will be understood if and how much the surge in infections in recent weeks will have impacted in the meantime. , in negative terms, on the labor market. But there are at least two other elements that must be taken into consideration with respect to the value of the context macrodata, represented by the achievement of the psychological threshold of 23 million people who have a job. The first is the growing trend for the third consecutive month after the summer slowdown: between September and November there was an increase of almost 200,000 employees and the gap with the pre-pandemic phase has narrowed (115,000 employees are missing compared to February 2020 ). In short, the chase to recover the work burned by Covid has restarted: it was intense between February and June, then the sudden stop in July-August, now the autumn recovery, slower than in spring, but faster than summer.

The second element is how the labor market is moving. The decline in the unemployed continues, but above all, the inactive, that is, people who do not have a job and do not look for it, decrease further and significantly. At an even deeper level, the self-employed and precarious workers are driving the November recovery, which has 64,000 more employees than in October. But also the figure of self-employment, we will see shortly, must be contextualized within a dynamic that is positive, but certainly not decisive for the great thud recorded in recent months.

The jump of November (+ 64 thousand employed). Since the beginning of 2021, there are 700 thousand more

The growth in employment in November, compared to October, was equal to 64 thousand units. It concerned men and women, temporary and self-employed employees, young people between 25 and 34 and the over 50s. The quarterly data also helps to understand the leap: if we compare the period September-November 2021 with the previous one (June-August), we observe a higher employment level of 0.3%, with an increase of 70 thousand units.

Is the recovery of lost work done faster?

Beyond the monthly variation, there is the data of the run-up to the pre-pandemic situation. The employed who are missing from the call compared to February 2020, as we said, are 115 thousand. Read from the reverse perspective, there have been 700,000 more since January 2021.