over 236 thousand in 24 hours

The German health authorities have registered for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic over 236 thousand new daily infections from Covid-19. The Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the government agency for the control of infectious diseases, reported through its website that in the last 24 hours, 236,120 infections and 164 deaths have been recorded, bringing the totals respectively to 10,422,764 and 118.334.

The number of cases thus exceeds the previous record, recorded on Wednesday, when the authorities confirmed 208,498 infections. It is the third time that more than 200,000 positives have been confirmed in the country in one day. The Rki also indicated that the incidence rate accumulated in the last seven days is 1,283.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 1,067,031 positive in the last week. The latter indicator surpassed one million cases on Tuesday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, there are currently about 2,435,300 active cases, while it is estimated that the number of people recovered from Covid-19 is about 7,869,200, including about 79,600 healings in the last 24 hours. As such, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Monday that it was premature to initiate a reduction in restrictions.