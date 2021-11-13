over 25 exclusives in development, what can we expect from PlayStation Studios? – Multiplayer.it

“At the moment there are more than 25 games under development for PS5 at the PlayStation Studios“. These are the words of Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a post on the PlayStation blog that celebrates the first anniversary of PS5. An important statement and which, as expected, has dramatically raised the bar of ‘ hype for PlayStation players, in a period that, frankly, leaves a little disappointing in terms of exclusives, but what can we actually expect from PlayStation Studios?

For some, Ryan’s statement may seem like a good and good shot, but in reality, thinking about it well it is not at all the case. With the acquisition of Bluepoint Games announced in August, Sony’s stable currently counts well 15 internal studios, with other acquisitions planned for the future. Among them are some such as Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog and Firesprite, just to name a few, which have huge teams that can work on multiple projects at the same time.

Additionally, these elusive 25+ projects will most likely be smeared over the course of 3-4 if not even five years, given that in the middle there is certainly more than one project in an embryonic or still rather unripe phase. Among those already announced, for example, there is Marvel’s Wolverine which gives the impression of being a game for 2024 and beyond, considering that the year before Insomniac Games intends to launch a “project” like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

So what can we expect? It’s hard to say precisely, given that most of these projects have not yet been announced and therefore we basically don’t know which studio is working on what. However, looking at the recent past, including job announcements, interviews and rumors, we can at least speculate the direction Sony could take in the next few years.

Let’s start from a fairly obvious assumption: what has identified the line-up of Sony exclusives in the past two generations were the single player games with a focus, more or less, on the narrative component and it is unlikely that things will change in the future. For example, two of the most anticipated titles in 2022 are Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, single player games. In short, it would be crazy not to continue to churn out experiences of this type and Sony knows it well.

God of War: Ragnarok is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated PlayStation Studios games

On the other hand, however, as we had already had the opportunity to explain in a previous “Let’s talk about it”, it is clear that the company in the coming years will aim to expand also in the multiplayer market. A certainly interesting move, perhaps at this point also necessary given the direction taken by the gaming industry in recent years, and supported also thanks to the acquisitions of PlayStation Studios.

For example, in addition to Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us multiplayer experience, we know PlayStation London Studio and Insomniac Games are working on a multiplayer game, as are Sony Bend and Guerrilla Games according to job announcements posted by the two studios.

In any case, there is also another unknown factor in Sony’s future, that is PlayStation VR 2. The new viewer could arrive on the market next year or in 2023 and we expect it to be supported by some projects made by PlayStation Studios capable of representing its potential and which inevitably will have to be the backbones of a launch line-up. that makes players’ mouth water.

Then there are rumor and leak for all tastes, obviously to be taken with a grain of salt, regarding a Bloodborne remaster and a sequel in development at the Bluepoint Games offices, a new IP from Naughty Dog or the possible return of Sly Cooper and Infamous, just to name a few of the most interesting in recent months.

We will discover the truth only by arming ourselves with patience and waiting for Sony’s next moves. However, it is clear (and even predictable) that PlayStation Studios has more than one ace up its sleeve to wow PS5 gamers. In any case, these were our assumptions. What do you expect from the projects in progress at PlayStation Studios?