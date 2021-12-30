over 25 partners since August. And it is the strongest brand in Italy

A strong and renewed international appeal consolidated in the last 24 months. The result of the results on the pitch, with the Champions League rediscovered, but also outside the pitch. The clear global strategic vision and driven by innovation, is in fact developing the full potential of the Milan brand in the world, ensuring the involvement of fans and generating new opportunities for partners.

In this direction – in times of Covid, which has seen many clubs retreat from a commercial and brand point of view – AC Milan has entered into over 25 partnerships since August last year

Among the latest Gatorade, Lete, SIRO, the brand new high-profile brand in reception and wellness that became Official Hotel Partner a few weeks ago, Bitmex as the first sleeve sponsor in the history of the club this summer, EXPO 2020 Dubai, an event inside of which the Club has also opened an academy for all children between 6 and 14 years in the Sport, Fitness and Wellness Hub of Expo and where it will continue to increase its presence until the end of the event.

The strong spirit of innovation of the club and its partners guides the collaborations between them not only for the purpose of brand visibility, but also with the aim of diversifying the Milan brand, pushing itself to grow in areas of entertainment and sustainability.

Sony Pictures, a partnership between an icon of the world of cinema and one of the world of football who together create a commercial for the promotion in the new film Ghostbusters: Legacy, pushing the Milan brand into the world of entertainment.

BMW, joined the family of partners in the spring of this year, which demonstrates the true values ​​of integration between two partners, with the BMW-branded Milan fleet – but with an eye towards the future, where the collaboration between the two it will also focus on innovative mobility solutions

AC MILAN THE STRONGEST BRAND IN ITALY AND AMONG THE FIRST IN THE WORLD

AC Milan is currently the strongest football brand in Italy, followed by Inter and Napoli. This was revealed by an analysis of the Serie A clubs by YouGov Italia – the Italian branch of the authoritative global market research company. (survey of the first 14 days).

A trend and a positive result that also emerges at an international level, testifying to a brand that, with over 500 million fans around the world, has regenerated its appeal.

Also according to YouGov, in fact, the AC Milan brand was the most prominent Italian brand in strategic markets such as the United States and China. In the USA it is before Paris Saint Germain (who has an agreement with Jordan and has champions of the caliber of Messi) and in China before Ronaldo’s Manchester United

A BRAND THAT GOES BEYOND FOOTBALL: PUSH ON INNOVATION AND LIFESTYLE TO ENGAGE NEW GENERATIONS

Involving the fans of the future, through new experiences, is one of the priorities within the innovation and modernization process of the Club. The football fans of the future, and the young fans of today, do not connect to football in the same way they do. did in the past. The experiences they require are very different. From fashion, to egames, passing from music, new social media, the Milan brand leads and sets new trends

In this direction, Milan has entered into new partnerships and developed innovative projects. The Rossoneri club launched in 2021 the project of the new Studios, an innovative hub for the production and dissemination of content. In the context of an evolving sports industry, which is increasingly moving towards entertainment, “The Studios: Milan Media House” represent the emblem of the digitization process undertaken by the Club following the arrival of the new ownership in 2018. : a new D2C (direct to consumer) model that allows the Club to strengthen the emotional bond with its consumer base and engage new users thanks to increasingly relevant content suitable for different platforms (from TV to social networks such as Twitch or Tik Tok) .

The company is pushing the accelerator on new media such as TikTok or Twitch, where it is among the most followed clubs

It successfully landed in eGames, with a partner of excellence in the sector, QLASH, giving life to the new AQM team.

The Club collaborates with Google and Amazon, allowing fans to feel the San Siro atmosphere from the comfort of their home, using the Google Nest and Amazon Alexa smart speakers to access a range of features such as news, podcasts and stadium sounds.

AC Milan also announced partnerships with Apple Music and TIDAL, launching exclusive playlists on the two music streaming platforms, with songs selected by our players. A unique way to connect with the Club and the protagonists of the team.

Since 2020 the Club has entered into a unique partnership in the sports scene: the one with the leading entertainment company, Roc Nation, owned by the well-known singer Jay – Z.

It opened its second China office in Shanghai this year and partnered with PacificPine Sports to bring the first AC Milan Academy to Shenzhen

In the last weeks of the year, the Club launched a new event format, called “From Milan to Many: Watch Party” designed for the club’s international fans. This will mean that the Club organizes matches all over the world, allowing local Rossoneri fans to see their favorite team play in an exclusive location, immersed in a special Rossoneri atmosphere.

▪ The first Watch Party took place at Expo 2020 Dubai for the AC Milan-Porto CL match – around 200 local Rossoneri fans attended the event and attended the match with Club ambassador Daniele Massaro

▪ Second Watch Party (in collaboration with Roc Nation and AC Milan Club New York City) was held at JAY-Z’s exclusive 40/40 Club in New York City for the Milan Derby – over 300 fans attended the event

▪ New events will soon be organized in major cities around the world, starting with London between January and February – Covid permitting

This winter, an exclusive partnership with Sony Pictures has begun: two iconic brands of international football and cinema have thus joined in a unique collaboration, whose kick-off was given on the occasion of the film Ghostbusters: Legacy