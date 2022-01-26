Over 250 aspiring jewelery designers in the Mani Intelligenti competition

VALENZA – The second edition of the Jewelers Junior Program, the competition promoted by the Mani Intelligenti Foundation to support the development of the jewelery culture in Valenza and beyond. Protagonists 253 third-grade boys from the Paolo and Rita Borsellino Comprehensive Institute, both of the institutes of Valence that of San Salvatore. The initiative was also followed by the designer Arianna Bottero. The projects were judged by the member companies of the foundation. The three winners were awarded with three scholarships of 400 euros for those who enroll in the Liceo Artistico or the For.Al, thus continuing their studies in the goldsmith sector. The three guys who finished on the podium will also receive two tablets and a portable speaker, as well as Amazon coupons.

Students had to design and then create with raw materials a jewel inspired by a character under 40 attentive to the theme of environmental sustainability. He ranked first Luca Squarise (3 ^ D) who created a jewel inspired by the skier Federica Brignone, committed to fighting water pollution. He came in second place Leandro Tassi (3 ^ A) which was inspired by the singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Bronze medal for Simone Stevanato (3 ^ C) who created his jewel inspired by the artist Iena Cruz.

The other seven finalists were Gabriele Bisoglio (3 ^ CSA, testimonial Federica Pellegrini), Giselle Linuschi (3 ^ C, testimonial Billie Eilish), Anita Mura (3 ^ H, testimonial Emma Watson), Rebecca Rubini (3 ^ C, testimonial Billie Eilish), Damiano Garello (3 ^ E, testimonial Felix Finkneiner), Tommaso Martinengo (3 ^ G, testimonial Vittorio Brumotti), Sara Tahiri (3 ^ C, testimonial Emma Watson). Below are the photos of the jewels of the ten finalists.