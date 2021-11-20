over 27 million televisions to be scrapped

After the entry into force of the second generation digital terrestrial, in Italy they are beyond 27 million televisions to be scrapped. This is what emerges from the fourth report Auditel-Censis titled “Multiscreen Italy: from Smart TV to screen in your pocket, this is how the country is moving towards digital”. Approximately 8 million and 400 thousand sets, owned by 3 million Italian families, equal to 12.8% of the total, they don’t even qualify for the first step, launched last October 20, in transition to high definition. Almost six million sets (13.2% of the total) can be practically considered antiques since purchased over 10 years ago. Finally there are 12 million televisions for which it was not possible to trace the date of purchase.