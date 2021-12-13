Over 3 million obsessive-compulsive Italians, course for doctors and operators

From the exasperated cleaning of the house to the repeated checking of the car keys, up to extreme behaviors that strongly limit individual freedom, accompanied by a load of anguish that is difficult to manage. It is about some signs of obsessive-compulsive disorder, a spectrum of infirmities that are part of mental illnesses and it involves over 5% of the population, without distinction between sexes. The onset is on average in adulthood, from 22 to 35 years, but the first symptoms can occur in childhood or adolescence.

“OCD is much more common than we think, in our country there is a large part of the submerged, difficult to identify and often the first cause is cultural. It is therefore important to disseminate information on these disorders to understand them, recognize them and deal with them with the right therapeutic approach “, comments Giorgio Nardone psychotherapist and author of several books on the subject who oversaw the first professional training course for family doctors, pediatricians, nurses, speech therapists as well as psychologists and psychotherapists, entitled “Virtual Patient: Obsessive Compulsive and Histrionic Personality Disorder“.

The goal of the course – reports a note – is learn to recognize the first alarm bells that suggest the development of the disease. "If detected in time, through a personalized therapeutic path, obsessive-compulsive disorder can be completely overcome", says Nardone. The learning model proposed by the provider Consulcesi is based on interactivity and gaming. The course is in fact inspired by the well-known television series' La Casa di Carta, coming out these days. Negotiating with a robber to save hostages is the challenge proposed to the participants, with the help of virtual patients, to extricate themselves from the pitfalls and difficulties of entering into a useful relationship with those suffering from the disorder and being able to help themselves and others to to live better.