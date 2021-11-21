over 300 Euros discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Amazon’s approach to Black Friday 2021 continues, which today offers a discount of over 300 euros on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the top-of-the-line smartphone that is offered at a very affordable price compared to that of list.

In this case, the price is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone, Charger included, 6.8 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 5 cameras, 256 GB, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh, Dual SIM + eSIM, (2021) [Versione Italiana], Phantom Silver: 979 Euro (1329 Euro)

There availability is only guaranteed from November 28, 2021, but you can already order it now and lock in this super price, which represents one of the lowest ever achieved. Home delivery is guaranteed by Wednesday 1st December 2021 for Prime customers.

Amazon also gives the possibility to make the payment in twelve monthly installments of 81.59 euros per month at zero interest and zero interest. Through the product sheet it is also possible to add extra protection for 2 years for 138.36 Euros or for three years for 200.53 Euros. Always checking the various boxes, we also find other accessories including the McAfee Total Protection, the Clear View Cover, the Galaxy Buds and the cover with S Pen.