Over 4 francs (and maybe more) for a coffee

ZURICH – The price of coffee at bars has increased this year at Swiss level, also in the wake of the pandemic, and in 2022 the increase could be even greater: this was stated by CafetierSuisse, the association of restaurant owners in the branch, which sees the sector at taken with the second winter considered to be at risk of existence.

“The increase this year is certainly also a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic,” explains the president of the body Hans-Petter Oettli, quoted in a statement at the annual press conference. “The crisis continues and other cost factors are rising, so more significant price increases may be needed to offset the drop in sales and build up reserves.”

According to the analyzes of the association in German-speaking Switzerland, Café crème (long coffee), the most popular hot drink in public gatherings, cost an average of 4.30 francs this year, i.e. 5 cents (+ 1.2%) more. than in 2020. The price thus confirms its increase again after having suffered a slight decrease in 2019 (-3 cents) which had constituted the first setback in the history of surveys, which then included 32 consecutive years.

The difference recorded between the individual points of sale is however considerable and ranges – again for the Café crème – from 3.00 to 6.00 francs. This difference can be found both in German-speaking Switzerland as a whole (no other linguistic regions were considered, with the exception of the French-speaking part of the canton of Bern), and for example in a more restricted area such as the city of Zurich. By way of comparison, the cost of the espresso in the whole of Switzerland, according to the findings of the Federal Statistical Office, was 4.25 francs in 2021 (up to October), compared to 4.24 francs in 2020 and 4, 22 francs in 2019.

It should also be noted that CafetierSuisse does not make any price recommendations. The rates are set at the discretion of the individual venues: the competitive situation, the type of public venue and its location are taken into consideration.

In 2022, among other things, the 0.2% increase in the minimum wages agreed in the sector will also have an impact. However, business development will again be primarily affected by the effects of pandemic measures and related public aid.

CafetierSuisse welcomes the Federal Council’s moderate action on anti-Covid restrictions. However, the sector has been hit hard by the current squeeze, which is why it is considered necessary to quickly find new compensation solutions and extend support. Specifically, the association is asking, among other things, for new legislation on hardship cases to compensate for loss of turnover, an extension of the simplified procedure for reduced work allowances and the suspension of amortization of Covid credits.

However, the Swiss enjoy drinking coffee: with 1070 cups per person per year in 2020, they remained among the top consumers worldwide. According to CafetierSuisse, the entire sector – from trade to consumption, passing through machines, etc. – generates 5 billion francs a year, that is a little less than 1% of the country’s gross domestic product.