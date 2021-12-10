over 40 shocks in 24 hours «3B Meteo

reading time

A series of extremely close earthquakes is causing concern in the US state of Oregon in the Northwest of the United States. The seismic swarm did indeed register over 40 tremors in a single day, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 5.8 degrees.

The earthquakes originated Tuesday morning from one of the most active faults in North America, the fault of Blanco, less famous than the San Andreas fault in California, but affected by even more frequent tremors.

There has been a ‘swarm’ of earthquakes off the Oregon coast this evening; the strongest reaching 5.8! Such swarms are common. Thankfully, they mostly occur far from shore along strike-slip faults. This means there is NO tsunami risk because little water is displaced! pic.twitter.com/8reA3m3rL0 – NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) December 8, 2021

The fracture system is located approximately 200-250 miles (350-450 km) off the Oregon coast at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, but nonetheless no tsunami warnings were issued, as it is a lateral sliding fault, which by its nature cannot generate anomalous waves.

The earthquakes, given the distance from the ground and the depth of only 10 km, have not produced worrying effects on the mainland, but to generate anxiety is the fear that this seismic swarm could prelude to a earthquake of much greater magnitude (“The Big One” – as it is defined in the US).

Seismologists, however, tend to believe unlikely this hypothesis, arguing that although this series of tremors is relevant, since each earthquake has had a rather high magnitude, the probabilities that this fault will generate a catastrophic event remain low, since it is not large enough and could not affect the relatively nearby faults of San Andreas and Cascadia.

Over the last day and a half there has been a swarm of 58 M3.5-5.8 earthquakes on the Blanco Fracture Zone (BFZ). These are too small and far away from Cascadia (CSZ) to affect it. These relatively small transform faulting (side-to-side motion) events don’t generate tsunamis. pic.twitter.com/9exgtAOf7n – PNSN (@ PNSN1) December 8, 2021

