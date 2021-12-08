Over 43 billion come for the thirteenth, driven by consumption – Economy

The thirteenth starts to grow again. After the collapse of 2020, this year the amount of the additional monthly payment is expected to reach 43.7 billion euros, over 360 million more than last December but still 1.2 billion below the pre-pandemic level. An additional injection that should generate a boost of 21 billion for purchases over the holidays, about 2.7 billion more than in 2020. To estimate it is Confesercenti, on the basis of a Swg survey. To receive the thirteenth will be over 35 million Italians between retirees and employees, for an average amount of just over 1200 euros net.

Most of the relative amount – explains Confesercenti-Swg – will go into consumption, in particular to expenses for the home and family, for which Italians will employ almost 15.7 billion, over 3.3 billion more than last year + 27.4%. A boom that looks like a rebound: last year, in fact, the same expenditure item had recorded a decline of 3.4 billion. On the other hand, the share of resources that will go as a gift decreases (5.4 billion, 10.2% less than in 2020) and that dedicated to accounts to be paid which falls from 13 billion last year to 10.2 this December. Savings, on the other hand, are still growing: this year 12.5 billion will end up under the mattress, almost one billion more than in 2020 and 2.1 billion more than in 2019. “This year the thirteenth should give a boost to consumption well more consistent than last year “, comments Confesercenti.

“An increase due in the first place to the resumption of work after the stop imposed by the pandemic and the consequent reduction in indebtedness. A sign that bodes well, even if there are elements of concern. The growth in savings, increased for the second year consecutive, is linked to a persistent state of uncertainty, in turn due to the prolongation of the health emergency. We need an injection of confidence: we accelerate on the fourth doses and clear the horizon of the hypothesis of new restrictions, which would worsen the deterioration of the climate and would put a mortgage on the recovery underway “.