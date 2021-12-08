Business

over 43 billion for the thirteenth, driven by consumption

To receive the thirteenth will be over 35 million Italians between retirees and employees, for an average amount of just over 1200 euros net.

“Most of the relative amount – explains Confesercenti-Swg – will go into consumption, in particular to expenses for the home and family, for which Italians will employ almost 15.7 billion, over 3.3 billion more than last year + 27.4% “. A boom that looks like a rebound: last year, in fact, the same expenditure item had recorded a decline of 3.4 billion.

On the other hand, the share of resources that will go as a gift decreases (5.4 billion, 10.2% less than in 2020) and that dedicated to accounts to be paid which falls from 13 billion last year to 10.2 this December. Savings, on the other hand, are still growing: this year 12.5 billion will end up under the mattress, almost one billion more than in 2020 and 2.1 billion more than in 2019.

