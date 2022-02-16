Over 50 at work, sickness certificates increase. At the end of the month, the controls are activated – Corriere.it

First suspensions. But infinitesimal numbers. Stop the salary for very few in Fincantieri, Ferrovie, Eni and in Leonardo, some of the public subsidiaries with the largest number of workforce. Data kept confidential in the post office, Enel and in the main banking institutions: from Intesa Sanpaolo to Unicredit, or in the main leasing company such as Adecco. A maximum of fifty employees without a reinforced certificate in the Stellantis plants: no blocking of activities, much less have temporary replacement contracts been activated, at the moment, to manage absences. Negligible figures indicate most of the territorial offices of Confindustria, from Sicily to Tuscany: the associated companies register very few cases. Similar feedback from the trade unions that do not underline particular criticisms reported by their members.

Non-immunized workers over the age of 50 are few. Since yesterday they are outlawed for not having fulfilled the vaccination obligation established by the government in early January. Some estimates indicate them, between public and private, between 350 and 400 thousand, of which 100 thousand at most in the various offices of the State, including those of local authorities such as Municipalities and Regions. But the world of the self-employed, consultants, freelancers, professionals – where it is probably easier not to undergo the vaccine for the fewer controls of who’s own employer – to escape any accounting. Furthermore, it is premature to have an audience size just 24 hours after the start of the checks of the delegates appointed by the companies by entering the employee’s tax code in the INPS Greenpass 50+ platform.



The companies would have allowed themselves a couple of weeks before starting thorough checks. Sources close to INPS let it be known that they recorded an increase in sickness certificates, as happened in mid-October when the basic green pass came into force in the workplace, but numbers have not yet been provided. For now, in any case, there would have been no disciplinary proceedings that provide for sanctions (from 600 to 1,500 euros) if the employee tries to enter the workplace without the reinforced certificate.

The tendency of many companies is to take a soft line to convince their employees who have not yet been vaccinated to comply. This is in order not to have a punitive attitude towards them and at the same time safeguard the workforce. The choice of granting a smart working window to those who do not necessarily have to work in presence goes in this direction, also in consideration of the decline in the contagion curve.

Yesterday, Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa speculated that in conjunction with the end of the state of emergency scheduled for March 31, there is a relaxation of the restrictive measures, including the green pass. Although Minister Speranza reiterates the call for caution. A meeting of Five Star MPs on Zoom should be held today to discuss how to remodel (or cancel) it. Meanwhile, the epidemic curve continues to shrink. Yesterday 70,852 new Covid cases, for a positive rate of 10.18%, and 388 deaths. The pressure on intensive care is still decreasing: 54 fewer places occupied, from the balance between hospitalizations and discharges, which bring the total of seriously ill patients to 1,119.

