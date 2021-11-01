Over 50 haircuts fashion autumn-winter 2021, the bob and long hair by Jennifer Aniston

Because of this autumn winter 2021 the women over 50 can choose many new ones cuts from hair perfect for them. The various hairstyles are ideal for having a much more youthful look and therefore they are all to be discovered.

Hair cuts trends over 50 autumn-winter 2021

The women over 50 can realize the pixie cut classic: this turns out to be very short, to be more practical to manage. This short cut is also sported by many actresses and often also leave the hair natural, without dye. Also Sharon Stone she opted for the pixie cut and to top it all off with a blonde shade. The nuance in question is perfect for illuminating the actress's face. In the coming months, the pixie cut elongated. For those unfamiliar with it, the cut on the nape is short and instead on the sides of the head it is much longer. To make the elongated pixie cut much more original, you can combine the gray and platinum shades. This hairstyle is ideal for regular faces.

New over 50 haircuts for autumn-winter 2021

The bob it is a classic cut and therefore can never be missing in this long roundup of hairstyle dedicated to women over 50. The length of the hair comes slightly below the chin. On this cut you can make the side or central line and in both cases the face is well in evidence. Instead, as far as styling is concerned, waves can be created and these are perfect for having a nice movement on the hair. In addition, the fold also gives a much more youthful style.

Other hair to consider

A woman over 50 can also show off gods hair long, to have a very feminine and casual look at the same time. So Jennifer Lopez’s hair is ideal where there are more or less marked scales and in particular on the sides of the face. Jennifer Aniston also brings gods lately hair long slightly scaled with the side line. The actress has chosen a new shade and more precisely on her blonde base she has created hazelnut shades that make the face much brighter. Now the women over 50 they have no more excuses and can choose many new ones cuts from hair.