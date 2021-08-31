Over 50 haircuts trends for fall 2021, Monica Bellucci’s bob and long hair

The women over 50 can choose many new ones cuts from hair and these are perfect to always have a much more youthful look in this one Autumn 2021. In addition, by adding details, even some small defects can be hidden.

Haircuts trends over 50 fall 2021

Between cuts from hair for over 50 is in trend the bob sported some time ago by Monica Bellucci. This helmet turned out to be very short and more precisely reached the chin. There were also very light scales, perfect for giving a nice movement on the hair. To complete the hairstyle, the actress had created a side tuft and a very voluminous smooth fold. Instead, lately Monica Bellucci is sporting a cut long and on the latter there are some unraveling in various points of the hair. This last cut is also perfect for women over 50 because it gives a very jaunty look.

New haircuts over 50

Julia Roberts also carries gods hair long slightly scaled. As for the shade, the actress chose a slightly lighter shade of blonde than the one she usually sports: moreover, to make the look much more original, she left some white locks on the sides of the face. Perhaps she also made this choice to abandon the color and show off a gray hair and only time can reveal this mystery. In this roundup of haircuts for over 50s, not even the pixie cut from Sharon Stone. The actress’s hair is very short and blond in color: the hairstyle in question is perfect for highlighting Sharon’s face. (Continue after the photos)

Advice

It should be remembered that small details can be added to each type of face. For example, on heart-shaped ones you can combine a nice fringe and create volume on the sides of the hair; instead on an elongated face you can create a very fluffy and irresistible hairstyle. On round faces a smooth styling is perfect and on square ones curly folds, very light waves or frisé are ideal. Oval faces can be combined with any type of styling without any problem. By following these little tips, one woman over 50 can always find gods cuts from hair suitable, to have a very casual style.