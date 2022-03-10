Over 50 not vaccinated, penalties from the Revenue Agency are coming

The sanctions for the over 50s who have so far escaped the vaccination obligation are starting (late). Confirmation comes fromAder, Revenue Agency-Collection -Ader. “With reference to the sanctions against those over 50 who have not complied with the vaccination obligation – reads a note from the Adder – sources specify that, on the basis of the lists received from the Ministry of Health, the production phase of the communications of the initiation of the sanctioning procedure “.

The communications, the Agency specifies, will then be “forwarded to the Ministry of Health for subsequent control activities, definitive approval and signature by the same ministry. Only subsequently will Ader be able to print the related documents and send them to non-compliant subjects. “.

Therefore fines of 100 euros arriving for No Vax not exempted for health reasons from carrying out the vaccine against Covid. After the publication in the Official Journal of the Dpcm on 4 March, the Ministry of Health sent the Agency over 100,000 tax codes of those over 50 who did not comply with the vaccination obligation.

Further investigations by the Revenue Agency will then be necessary before the fines are sent. At the moment the over 50s who have not received even a dose of the vaccine are about one million and three hundred thousand.