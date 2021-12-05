over 50% of cases in people with two doses

In the new report from the UK Health Security Agency it is highlighted that of the 22 cases of the Omicron variant in England over 50% are vaccinated with two doses.

As highlighted in recent days by Dr. Trevor Bedford, researcher in the vaccines and infectious diseases division and in the computational biology program of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the main threat of the new Omicron variant emerged in South Africa it wouldn’t be the greatest transmissibility, but the ability to evade vaccines (immune escape). The scientist’s preliminary calculations found that, with an immunized population of around 80-90 percent against previous strains of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the new variant that emerged in South Africa could have manifested an ability to evade the immune defenses up to over 80 percent. A dramatic figure, only slightly attenuated by the fact that at the moment i symptoms unleashed would appear to be mild (but the caseload is still too low). Data from the UK on the first cases of the Omicron variant seem to confirm the capability of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) to “pierce” the immune shield in the vaccinated.

As highlighted in the latest report published by the UK Health Security Agency, as of 30 November 2021 they were registered 22 cases Omicron variant, thanks to genomic sequencing viral samples obtained from positive patients. In just over half of the cases, or 12 out of 22, the infection occurred in vaccinated people with at least two doses from Covid vaccine, with the second made at least 14 days. As is well known, in fact, to obtain the maximum immune protection it is necessary to wait a couple of weeks after the second inoculation. Two cases were observed in patients who had received the first dose over 28 days ago; six concerned people not vaccinated and for two, information on immunization status was not available. Bearing in mind that at present, according to Our World in Data, there is just under 70 per cent of the population fully vaccinated in the UK and that vaccines are not 100 per cent effective against infection, it is inevitable that some vaccinated people are still infected; however, the fact that more than half of the cases involve just those who received the two doses is significant. “Small numbers but to some extent confirm the immune leak,” the American epidemiologist Eric Topol specified on Twitter.

The figure aligns with the risk of reinfection in the healed highlighted by South African researchers from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases – Division of the National Health Laboratory Service, after comparing the rates of infections in the different waves of COVID-19 pandemic (between 4 March 2020 and 27 November 2021). Scientists have observed that the Omicron variant has a “substantially higher” ability to infect the healed than the Beta and Delta variants, equal to 2.4 times. The breaking through of the defenses triggered by a previous one natural infection it does not automatically mean that this also occurs with those derived from vaccination; for this reason scientists are busily engaged in leading neutralization test in the laboratory with the blood of the vaccinated, with both 2 and 3 doses. As assumed by the CEO of BioNTech Ugur Sahin, the creator of the Covid mRNA vaccine “Comirnaty“of Pfizer, it is expected that the Omicron variant can also infect vaccinated people, however it would remain substantially protected from the risk of Severe COVID-19, hospitalization and death. The data on symptoms, as pointed out, so far seem fortunately encouraging.

In light of this ability to escape immune, linked to the numerous mutations that characterize the Omicron variant (32 of which on the protein S or Spike), the need for an updated vaccine against it is becoming more and more concrete, on which the main pharmaceutical companies are already working. Whereas vaccination against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 could become periodic like the one againstinfluence, the booster with the anti Omicron update it could be administered in one of the next booster phases of the vaccination campaign. It is no coincidence that there is already talk of a fourth “very probable” dose.