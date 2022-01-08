over 500 hours to complete it at 100% – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will boast one duration crazy: according to what was declared by the developers, to complete the game at 100% you will need at least 500 hours: more or less the time it takes to walk from Warsaw to Madrid.

After the video with the skill tree and the trailer of the PC version with active RTX, Dying Light 2: Stay Human therefore returns to make people talk about itself and to feed the hype around the launch with interesting details regarding its rich structure.

From good open world, we imagined that the new chapter of the Techland series would take several tens of hours to be fully completed, but we would not have expected an experience for over 500 hours.

To the post published on the official profile of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, several users responded that are not scared by these numbers, and who actually posted their own statistics with the first Dying Light, proving that they have already played it for well over 500 hours. .

Will all this substance be supported by a constant quality? We’ll find out starting February 4th on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, with the cloud version for Nintendo Switch coming a few weeks later.