Over 500 “yes vax” nurses from Florence and Pistoia risk suspension – Chronicle

Florence, March 14, 2022 – I am over 500 nurses that work in Florence and Pistoia that risk suspension from work, to which are added also a hundred members of the interprovincial order of midwives of Florence, Prato, Arezzo, Grosseto, Siena, Lucca and Pistoia. This is what emerged during the meeting entitled ‘First the person then the platform – No to avoidable suspensions’, organized to discuss the situation of health professionals vaccinated with two doses that risk suspension from work because, having contracted Covid, they have not still could do the third dose. The problem, he explained Danilo Massai, president of Opi Firenze are «the criteria used on the platform for the control of the possession of vaccination by health personnel that have changed several times. Now the health professionals who have had Covid are not recognized as having an immunization process because they have to take the third dose, but this can be done after four months. So the platform put them all ‘rossì for four months and we have to suspend them, but they are not the ones who do not want to vaccinate, they are the ones who are at work, in contact with Covid patients “.

“These health workers – Massai reiterates – risk being forced to stay at home for the months necessary to be able to do the third dose”. Massai then explained that out of a total of 9,500 enrolled in Florence and Pistoia, over 500 are in this situation and another 150 are already suspended because they did not want to vaccinate. To them are added the members of the order of midwives. “There are 1,032 members of our interprovincial order – says president Antonella Cinotti – and we have 118 who have returned red on the platform”.