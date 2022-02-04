over 6.5 million copies sold worldwide – Nerd4.life

One week after the launch of Arceus Pokémon Legends, Nintendo announced that they have been sold over 6.5 million copies around the world of the new game Game Freak.

Just yesterday we reported that Pokémon Arceus Legends sold over 1.4 million copies in Japan in the first three days of launch. The announcement came via a Nintendo of America Twitter post with a very short clip of thanks for the more than 6.5 million players exploring Hisui.

The more than 6.5 million copies sold by Pokémon Arceus Legends are undoubtedly remarkable. For comparison, over the same period of time Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl was purchased by 6 million players as well as Pokémon Sword and Shield, taking into account that the main series games have two versions, while Arceus only one.

It will be interesting to see the market performance of the latest Game Freak effort over the next few months. As we know from the data published yesterday by Nintendo, as of December 31st the remakes of Diamante and Perla have sold just under 14 million since launch, while Spada and Scudo are at 23.9 million copies.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. According to some rumors, the first DLC of the game could arrive in April.