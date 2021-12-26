Over 6,000 canceled flights worldwide over Christmas weekend – Europe

Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled by airlines while thousands more were delayed around the world over the Christmas weekend as a result of the Omicron variant. According to the Flightaware website, there have been more than 2,650 canceled flights today, including 940 related to the United States. Over 6,350 instead of delayed flights. About 2,400 cancellations were tracked on Friday, according to the same source, which has already predicted over 900 cancellations for tomorrow. Thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other staff members had to go into quarantine after being exposed to Covid, which forced Lufthansa, Delta and United Airlines among others to cancel many flights. According to Flightaware, United Airlines had to cancel around 439 flights on Friday and Saturday, 10% of those scheduled. “The spike in Omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people running operations,” the US company said, adding that it is working to find solutions for affected passengers. Delta Airlines also canceled more than 300 flights on Saturday and 170 the day before, also according to Flightaware, citing both Omicron and adverse weather conditions. More than ten Alaska Airlines flights were also canceled, whose employees said they were “exposed to the virus” and needed to self-isolate. However, Chinese airlines are responsible for the largest number of cancellations: China Eastern has cut about 540 flights, more than a quarter of those scheduled, while Air China has canceled 267, almost a quarter of the total. Cancellations and delays are dealing a severe blow to the desire to return to travel this year for the holidays, after a Christmas 2020 hit hard by the pandemic. According to estimates by the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million Americans were expected to travel by plane, train or car between December 23 and January 2, a 34% increase from last year.