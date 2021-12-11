World

over 70 deaths in Kentucky alone- Corriere.it

Damage and fatalities also in Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennesse and Illinois, where an Amazon logistics center was damaged

A powerful disturbance has swept through part of the US in the past few hours, producing at least 20 tornadoes in five states and causing dozens – and it is feared hundreds – of deaths, and enormous damage.

At least 70 people died in southwestern Kentucky, the state governor said Andy Beshear: We know we probably have over 70 casualties, he said, but the casualties could even rise to 100. The level of devastation beyond anything else I’ve ever seen in my life.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke on Twitter about unimaginable tragedy.

According to the first explanations of meteorologists, some returned who hit the tornado the most devastating was on the ground for 300 km, destroying everything in its path. In Kentucky alone, 15 counties were affected: the greatest damage was in Graves County, and in particular in the town of Mayfield, where a candle factory with 110 workers inside was razed to the ground. We will lose many of these people, the governor said.

In Mayfield, police and fire stations were also destroyed, the police chief said.

In Kentucky, at least 56,000 people were left without electricity.

In MississippiJust eight miles away in Leachville, a woman lost her life after the storm caused convenience store customers to be trapped in the store.

Also in Tennessee there is damage and several people have been trapped for hours.

While in Illinois state damaged an Amazon warehouse, in Edwardsville which is located 24 miles west of St. Louis, Missouri. The images from Edwardsville show how the wind has opened the warehouse, sweeping away the metal sheets.

Overall, the strong disturbance has affected over 55 million people throughout the United States and there are about 157 thousand, in six states, residents left in the dark due to problems with the electricity grid.

