over 80 countries ready to reduce methane emissions

The program will see the joint commitment of the EU, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the European Investment Bank. “Innovation is leading the way, this is what our citizens want and we will not let them down,” said von der Leyen.

With the reduction of methane emissions 200 thousand fewer deaths a year According to the Coalition for Climate and Clean Air and the United Nations Environment Program, achieving the goal of reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030 would prevent over 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency visits, and over 20 million tons of crop losses annually.

Plan announced to make green technology more affordable At COP26 in Glasgow, world leaders also announced a plan to make green technology cheaper. Over 40 countries have reached an agreement to coordinate the global introduction of clean technologies to rapidly reduce costs. The goal is to make clean electricity production, electric cars, green steel, hydrogen and sustainable agriculture accessible and available to all nations by 2030.