World

over 80 countries ready to reduce methane emissions

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read





The program will see the joint commitment of the EU, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the European Investment Bank. “Innovation is leading the way, this is what our citizens want and we will not let them down,” said von der Leyen.

With the reduction of methane emissions 200 thousand fewer deaths a year

According to the Coalition for Climate and Clean Air and the United Nations Environment Program, achieving the goal of reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030 would prevent over 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency visits, and over 20 million tons of crop losses annually.

Plan announced to make green technology more affordable At COP26 in Glasgow, world leaders also announced a plan to make green technology cheaper. Over 40 countries have reached an agreement to coordinate the global introduction of clean technologies to rapidly reduce costs. The goal is to make clean electricity production, electric cars, green steel, hydrogen and sustainable agriculture accessible and available to all nations by 2030.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

there are dozens of injured

2 days ago

G20, Draghi: “We filled the words with substance. We managed to bring China and Russia to our side. It was not taken for granted”

2 days ago

“Cop26 will be difficult, but we can do it”

1 day ago

Algeria does not renew gas pipeline contract crossing Morocco – TGCOM

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button