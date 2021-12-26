over 80 not vaccinated 85 times more at risk of intensive care, Calabria and FVG in the yellow zone for another 15 days

Updates on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world and today’s news, Sunday 26 December 2021. The bulletin with today’s infections: 2,093 cases in Veneto, 385 in the Marche, 33 in Basilicata. Control room: the first critical threshold for occupancy of beds in intensive care has been exceeded at national level. Report Iss: 85 times greater risk of intensive care for unvaccinated people over 80.

The vaccination campaign continues: starting tomorrow, the booster will go off for 16 and 17 year olds and for the frail between 12 and 15 years old. Pope Francis calls for vaccines for the poorest countries.

The holiday decree is in force: no parties in the square and discos closed until January 31st. The yellow zone for Friuli Venezia Giulia and Calabria has been extended for another 15 days, starting from 27 December.

Contagion from the Omicron variant runs: almost 6,000 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed at Christmas due to the spread of the variant. In the world 279,501,907 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, in France for the first time the infections exceeded 100 thousand. In Belgium from today stadiums behind closed doors. In Germany 10 thousand cases in one day, the incidence decreasing.

