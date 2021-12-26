over 80 not vaccinated 85 times more at risk of intensive care, Calabria and FVG in the yellow zone for another 15 days
Updates on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world and today’s news, Sunday 26 December 2021. The bulletin with today’s infections: 2,093 cases in Veneto, 385 in the Marche, 33 in Basilicata. Control room: the first critical threshold for occupancy of beds in intensive care has been exceeded at national level. Report Iss: 85 times greater risk of intensive care for unvaccinated people over 80.
The vaccination campaign continues: starting tomorrow, the booster will go off for 16 and 17 year olds and for the frail between 12 and 15 years old. Pope Francis calls for vaccines for the poorest countries.
The holiday decree is in force: no parties in the square and discos closed until January 31st. The yellow zone for Friuli Venezia Giulia and Calabria has been extended for another 15 days, starting from 27 December.
Contagion from the Omicron variant runs: almost 6,000 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed at Christmas due to the spread of the variant. In the world 279,501,907 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, in France for the first time the infections exceeded 100 thousand. In Belgium from today stadiums behind closed doors. In Germany 10 thousand cases in one day, the incidence decreasing.
Covid Veneto, infections slow down at Christmas: 2,093 in the last 24 hours
The curve of new infections falls in Veneto for Christmas day, with 2,093 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 607,434. The regional bulletin also reports one victim, with the total at 12,282. The growth of the current positives continues, which are 70,639, 1,253 more in 24 hours. On the other hand, hospitalized patients are decreasing, with 1,178 patients in the medical area (-10) and 172 (-2) in intensive care.
Covid Basilicata, today 33 infections and 3 recovered
In Basilicata out of 396 molecular swabs processed, 33 new infections emerged. Also yesterday 3 healings were recorded. The regional task force makes it known. At the moment there are 47 people hospitalized in Lucanian health facilities, one of them in the intensive care unit. No deaths.
Pregliasco says that after the holidays we could reach 100,000 Covid cases a day
“The movements for the holidays, the kisses, the hugs and then the reopening of the schools on January 10 will have their effects felt with the peak probably around January 15-20. We could reach, as in other countries, about 100 thousand cases per positive days “. He says this in an interview with Affaritaliani.it Fabrizio Pregliasco stressing that “we have not yet reached the peak of this new wave, which presumably will be reached after the holidays”. “There will probably be another wave next winter, after spring and summer, thanks also to the heat and the fact that people are more outdoors, there will certainly be an improvement.” According to Pregliasco in 2022 “we will not get out of the pandemic, but after this round the number of vaccinated people will be very high and of infected and reinfected. The next wave of Covid will almost certainly be like a bad flu season”.
Tamponi in Milan, Zangrillo’s tweet on “journalistic terrorism”
“Santo Stefano, 10 am in Milan. Two hundred meters of queue to feed the cash desks of pharmacies, journalistic terrorism and certify the death of the country “. Alberto Zangrillo, head of resuscitation at San Raffaele writes on Twitter.
Pupils at school will continue to use surgical masks, Ffp2 for staff
Students will be able to continue to use the surgical masks, but the commissioner structure will provide school staff with Ffp2 and Ffp3 in the event that there are pupils in the class who are exempt from the use of Dpi. The new government decree provides for this.
Covid Marche: 385 cases today, few swabs carried out
Christmas effect in the Marche region for data on the spread of infections: 385 new covid positives on the last day (yesterday they were 890, on Christmas Eve a new record with 1,103) and a positivity of 20% on a low number of swabs examined as always during the holidays: 1,922 those of the diagnostic screening path (2,915 overall, to which 1,134 antigenic tests are added), with the incidence rate falling to 337.94 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday it was 355.05).
Intensive care risk 85 times greater for unvaccinated people over 80
Because so many vaccinated with three doses are becoming infected with Omicron
Why are so many vaccinated with three doses getting infected with Omicron? It has to do with the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron, the timing of the boosters and the decrease in attention with respect to social distancing practices and the use of masks. The analysis.
Covid vaccines, administered in Italy over 108 million doses
108,226,482 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 95.8% of the total delivered, amounting to 112,931,674 so far (in detail 77,272,804 Pfizer / BioNtech, 20,721,048 Moderna, 11,544,655 Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 1,845,167 Janssen and 1,548,000 Pfizer pediatric). This is what we read in the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated this morning, at 6.16.
If you test positive while traveling, isolation in Covid Hotels is at your own expense
If you test positive for the swab carried out to enter Italy (or return after holidays abroad), the cost of isolation in Covid hotels is at your own expense. This is what we read in the official text of the new government decree. The new rules.
Contagions on the rise and rush to the swab: antigenic products sold out in all pharmacies in Campobasso
Quick pads that cannot be found in Campobasso. This morning hundreds of citizens, who turned to pharmacies to undergo a test especially in view of departures, were invited by the owners of the pharmacies to go outside the municipal area. The shift pharmacies have run out of quick swabs. The only pharmacy that still has tampons available has an endless queue of people waiting.
Covid Germany: 10,000 cases in 24 hours, decreasing incidence
In the last 24 hours the Germany recorded 10,100 new cases of Covid and 88 deaths. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute underlining that the weekly incidence continues to decrease. In fact, it reached 220.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants, while the day before it was 242.9 and last week it was 315.4. The total number of deaths rises to 110,364.
When you are in close contact with a positive and what to do
With the increase in positives in our country, the chances of having contact with a person who has contracted the infection also grow: when is the quarantine triggered? How long does it take before you can get out of isolation? Do the rules change for vaccinated and unvaccinated? All the answers from the Ministry.
Naples, false green passes: 26-year-old man arrested
False green passes, banknotes and false identity cards: the carabinieri of the station of Gragnano (Naples) arrested a 26-year-old local in the act of crime for spending, manufacturing and introducing counterfeit banknotes and documents into the state. At his home, the carabinieri found 39 false identity cards, 44 counterfeit 20 euro banknotes and 4500 euro in cash of various denominations whose origin has not been clarified. And again 15 payment cards in the name of other people, 1 computer and a printer used to reproduce banknotes. Among the files on the PC hard disk, in a folder renamed “green pass stolen”, some matrices used to forge green passes. Many green certifications – explain the carabinieri – were ready to be printed and already reported the personal data of other people, unaware of the use of their sensitive data. The young man is now under house arrest, awaiting trial.
Starting tomorrow, the booster for 16-year-olds and frail 12-15-year-olds will start
From tomorrow, Monday 27 December, the booster doses of the anti-Covid vaccine will start for the 16-17 age group and for the frail between 12 and 15 years. After the assessments of the Aifa technical-scientific Commission, the Extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo had, in fact, opened the possibility of opening the vaccination campaign of third doses also for “all young people of the 16 and 17 year old classes and for frail subjects in the 12/15 age group at potential risk of severe forms of Covid-19 “. For these categories it will be possible to use only the Pfizer vaccine for the time being.
Over 1,500 flights canceled in the world in Santo Stefano due to Covid
Worldwide there are over 1,500 flights that were scheduled today and that have been canceled due to the epidemiological situation. Overall, between Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, over 6,000 flights were canceled, of which about a thousand referable to the United States (international or domestic flights), according to the Flightaware website. Compounding the chaos of travel to the US is bad weather in the west of the country. Many airlines face shortages of staffing for pilots, flight attendants and other Covid-positive or quarantined professionals. Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines are some of the companies that have been forced to cancel their flights at a time of year when many people normally travel.
Hope Ordinance: Calabria and Friuli Venezia Giulia in the yellow zone for another 2 weeks
Calabria and Friuli Venezia Giulia remain in the yellow zone for another two weeks. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has signed an order confirming the stay in the yellow zone of the two regions for another two weeks. From tomorrow, Monday 27 December, the colors of the Regions will therefore not change: Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige remain in the yellow area, while the rest of the country still remains in the white area.
Covid India, almost 7,000 cases and 162 deaths in one day
There are 6,987 new cases of covid registered in India in the last 24 with 162 new deaths. From the data released by the Ministry of Health it emerges that the cases of Omicron are 422 and 130 people have been discharged after recovery.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Sunday 26 December
On Christmas day 2021, a new record of infections with 54,762 positives and 144 deaths, never so many since the beginning of the pandemic. Almost one million swabs carried out on the eve, with a positive rate of 5.6%. The detail region by region:
Lombardy: +17.332
Veneto: +5.402
Campania: +4.837
Emilia Romagna: +3.551
Lazio: +4.171
Piedmont: +3.756
Sicily: +2.446
Tuscany: +3.438
Puglia: +1.671
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.072
Brands: +890
Liguria: +1.451
Calabria: +933
Abruzzo: +722
PA Bolzano: +310
Sardinia: +468
Umbria: +1.117
PA Trento: +502
Basilicata: +276
Molise: +40
Aosta Valley: +217
The first critical threshold for occupancy of beds in intensive care has been exceeded at national level. The vaccination campaign continues: starting tomorrow, the booster will go off for 16 and 17 year olds and for the frail between 12 and 15 years old. The holiday decree is in force. The yellow zone for Friuli Venezia Giulia and Calabria has been extended for another 15 days, starting from 27 December. In the world 279,501,907 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, in France for the first time the infections exceeded 100 thousand. In Belgium from today stadiums behind closed doors.