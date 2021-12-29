Over 800 budgies brought to an animal shelter in the US: “A shock”

Unexpected, and unwelcome, gift for an animal shelter in Michigan that had over 800 budgies delivered within two days. To deliver them, the son of the owner who until then had kept them all together closed in a room. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group posted the story on Facebook, denouncing “the very unhealthy situation” in which they were raised, pointing out “the irresponsibility of the owner”.

“We were in shock but we couldn’t push them away,” explained the group, who with the help of another association managed to find temporary accommodation for the birds who were “very stressed and could barely move.”

In the photo you can see some malnourished and injured. “Having a budgie is a commitment for 6-15 years, they require not only food, water and daily cleaning of the cage but also daily interaction and time to fly,” recalled the director of the shelter, Kelly LeBonty.

