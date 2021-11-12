over 80,000 players on Steam, entered the top 10 of the most played – Nerd4.life

The success of Forza Horizon 5, which has reached another milestone, surpassing the 80,000 contemporary players on Steam. The excellent result, scored in the past few hours, allowed him to reach the top 10 of the most played games on the platform, surpassing GTA V.

It should also be noted that this is double the result recorded by Forza Horizon 4, which should give a good idea of ​​the interest behind the game by the community of PC players.

Most played games on Steam on November 11, 2021

Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 is Xbox Game Studios’ second-largest concurrent user game on Steam. The first remains Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which peaked at 161,000 players. The previous game to occupy the second position was the very recent Age of Empires IV.

In short, Microsoft seems to be ringing one success after another on Steam. To say, currently both Forza Horizon 5 and Age of Empires IV are in the top 10 of the best-selling titles in the Valve store, surpassed only by the update to the Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (which is still a product of Microsoft) and Battlefield 2042.