Over 81% of residents had at least one vaccine: 1,138,910 doses were administered overall

CANAVESE – 74 patients are still hospitalized in Asl To4 hospitals due to covid. Only one is in serious condition admitted to the intensive care unit. The numbers are in line with the regional trend and confirm a decline in people who, positive for the coronavirus, are forced to seek hospital treatment.

A total of 1,138,910 doses of vaccine were administered in the ASL To4 territory. The total number of subjects vaccinated with at least one dose is 408,651 residents. On a territory, extended to the entire health company, which has about 500,000 residents, the percentage of people with at least one vaccine is 81.6%.

342341 residents also received the third dose completing the cycle: they are 68.4% of the total. On the other hand, 15264 Canavese people have already received the fourth dose and are part of the fragile categories such as immunosuppressed people or guests of the RSA. In the facilities for the elderly, the vaccination of the fourth dose started at the end of April.