“Over a billion false invoices on the 110% Superbonus”. Privacy regulations limit the fight against tax evasion

How many false invoices have you checked on the Superbonus 110%?

Many checks are underway on the false invoices, it will allow me not to give particular data, because many public prosecutors have been involved in many parts of Italy, there are criminal investigations in progress, it is real fraud, damage to the community that we managed to intercept and the legislator also intervened following our reports to allow us to crush this phenomenon.

What volumes are we talking about?

We have largely exceeded one billion euros. A well-established mechanism that works like this: only in Rome, invoices for 200 million have been placed in the tax drawer of unsuspecting people, with the help of compliant accountants.

Is ours really a genetic propensity?

It is physiological when there is an advantage that there is someone who tries to take advantage of it.

How is it possible that the tax office does not have access to the electronic invoice data, if the electronic invoices are sent to the tax office?

This is an issue that we are trying to resolve through dialogue with the Data Protection Authority (the Privacy Guarantor). The tax office has all the electronic invoicing data available. It does not have the possibility of being able to use them for the purposes of risk analysis and for the purpose of fully combating tax evasion. In essence, the data contained in it cannot be accessed precisely because a balance has not yet been found between the taxpayer’s privacy and the taxpayer’s right to recover public resources.

More than protection of privacy, it seems to be the protection of the evader. But you can cross the data of the declarations with the deposits on the c / c?

For privacy reasons we do not have generalized access to current account data. We can access the initial balance, the final balance, the average balance of current accounts only in the event that there are risk profiles or tax evasion indices, that is to say in the case of an assessment.