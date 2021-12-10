over one billion euros for abuse of dominant position

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) has found Amazon guilty of abuse of dominant position: according to the Italian Antitrust, the fault lies with having damaged competing operators in logistics services for e-commerce. According to the Authority, the fine that Amazon will have to pay is over one billion euros – 1,128,596,156.33 euros to be exact – and involves the following group companies:

Amazon Europe Core S.à.rl;

Amazon Services Europe S.à.rl;

Amazon EU S.à.rl;

Amazon Italia Services Srl;

Amazon Italia Logistica Srl

After careful evaluation, the Antitrust has tracked down malpractices by the online sales giant in violation of art. 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Article 102 on anticompetitive agreements states:

The abusive exploitation by one or more undertakings of a dominant position on the internal market or on a substantial part of it is incompatible with the internal market and prohibited to the extent that trade between Member States could be detrimental.

In particular Amazon, taking advantage of its dominant position in the Italian market for all the logistics and brokerage services that take place on its marketplace, favored its services to the detriment of the competition. FBA logistics services, or Fulfillment by Amazon, are preferred over competing operators as they are linked to a series of advantages that the company provides together to obtain greater visibility and sales prospects on the platform.

The unequal treatment on the platform between sellers who use Amazon’s FBA services and sellers who do not was ascertained during the Authority’s investigation: third-party sellers who use FBA for their products are not required to fully comply with the performance appraisal system which, on the other hand, is meticulously applied for non-FBA sellers. If the evaluation is not satisfactory, the non-FBA merchant account can be suspended, cutting it out of the market and favoring the competition that uses FBA services.

Another case of unequal treatment emerges during promotional periods, such as Prime Day or the just-spent period of Black Friday offers. Sellers who rely on FBA services can boast the prestigious Prime label on their products, which offers greater possibilities to be selected as a Featured Offer. Sellers who do not rely on FBA cannot in any way associate the Prime label with their products, thus decreasing their visibility during promotional periods.

By tying both the logistic management of the products and the possibility of having access to a virtual showcase able to offer more sales opportunities, Amazon has practically cut out the competition by taking advantage of its prime position. Added to this is the problem of warehouse duplication as a result of Amazon’s business practices on FBA services. Those who rely on Amazon need to keep a warehouse at their locations: it therefore becomes difficult to rely on competing marketplaces, as logistical problems and costs double, with the need to duplicate the warehouse in order to be competitive in other markets.

The strategy implemented by Amazon was considered by the Italian Antitrust as “particularly serious, also in consideration of its duration, the effects already produced and the size of the Group, has decided to impose the aforementioned fine of over 1 billion euros“. The Authority has already ordered a series of measures to restore the essential conditions to guarantee competitive competition: these measures will be subject to scrutiny by a monitoring trustee. Amazon will have to define and publish fair and non-discriminatory standards able to guarantee order fulfillment without favoring the sellers who rely on FBA logistics and with the same level of service that Prime consumers guarantee.

Amazon’s response to the decision of the Italian Antitrust was not long in coming, which we report in full:

We deeply disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) and we will appeal. The sanction and the obligations imposed are unjustified and disproportionate. More than half of all annual Amazon sales in Italy are generated by small and medium-sized businesses, and their success is at the heart of our business model. Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline – Amazon is just one of those options. We constantly invest to support the growth of the 18,000 Italian small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon and provide multiple tools to our sales partners, including those who manage shipments themselves.

We are sure that the company will oppose the decision of the guarantor, as always we will keep you updated on future developments of the affair. Yet another stratospheric fine for Amazon, which a few months ago had received a fine from the European Union of almost 750 million euros for violation of the GDPR. What is certain is that even with these fines, Amazon has lost very little: last year the company in the European Union had a turnover of 44 billion euros and paid taxes for a total value equal to zero. Yes, it is not a typo: under “taxes to pay” what you read is 0 euros.

