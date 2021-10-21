Over-the-knee cuissard boots: how to wear them with style

UA model of the past that returns with futuristic designs. The over-the-knee cuissard boot, which conquers it-girls and women of any age, is back in fashion. Considered one of the most controversial footwear, in which elegance and sensuality coexist, are protagonists of the Autumn-Winter 2021/2022. From the Victorian era, through the 1960s and Pretty Woman: that’s why they are still a must-have today.

The origins of over the knee boots

The master of French footwear, Roger Viver, designed the famous cuissards in 1961. As can be seen from the name, which derives from the French cuisse (thigh), they are an enveloping shoe, which adapts to the legs of women, showing them off with class. In 1963 he also created models for the Autumn Winter collection of Yves Saint Laurent, which are still part of the brand’s heritage today. They are precisely the divas of the 60s like Jane Birkin, Françoise Hardy and Brigitte Bardot to consecrate them as a timeless cult.

How to combine over-the-knee boots in autumn winter 2021

And if from the divas of the past this model has arrived on the catwalks also this season it is thanks to his versatility. Following the trend of boots and chunky moccasins, the over-the-knee cuissard boots, black and in suede or leather, also discover the thick and comfortable soles, like those signed by Gianvito Rossi. Sexy and seductive, they recall the model of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman those in vinyl by Saint Laurent. For those who want to dare Stella McCartney offers them glittered, Barbarella style. Even the most classic models are now enriched by heels with bold shapes: spiked, sculpted or with studs.

Outfits with elegant and original over-the-knee boots

When the hems of the skirts get shorter, to cope with the cold of the coming season, the leggings of the boots lengthen above the knee. Beloved by models and stars, i cuissards emerge from the slits of long and midi dresses or capture the scene matched with miniskirts and shorts. They balance the balances and slim the figure, becoming a certainty of one’s wardrobe. The tighter models are perfect to be worn with skinny jeans and pantyhose. Among the endless palette of seasonal colors, the most daring lend themselves in eye-catching color-block look.

Mistakes not to commit

Over-the-knee boots can be insidious. Their strong stage presence and increasingly immeasurable dimensions present crosses and delights when worn. To be avoided for women of small stature, they do not help to slim the leg. In terms of styling, the combination with leggings, now in disuse even among celebrities, has been abolished.

Once you have circumvented the pitfalls, all that remains is to have fun with the coolest model of boots ever. New shapes, colors and textures, for a design that will never go out of fashion.

