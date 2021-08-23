Over the past few months, Binance has demonstrated a strong commitment to compliance

For many months now, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Binance has come under the crosshairs of regulatory bodies around the world.

In July, the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB), the body that deals with regulating the financial markets in Italy, also published a notice stating that Binance Group and its affiliates are not authorized to provide services. of investment in the territory.

The company promptly responded to the allegations by making changes to its trading platform and increasing compliance with applicable laws. Let’s take a look at some recent improvements.

Recent proactive decisions

On July 16, Binance introduced a leverage limit of 20x – up from a previous high of 125x – for all new users, in order to reduce potential risks for investors. This limit was subsequently extended retroactively to all accounts opened for less than 60 days.

During the SCB 10X virtual conference, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao revealed that Binance plans to become a fully regulated financial institution. This will involve not only constant and in-depth communication with regulatory bodies, but also the establishment of physical regional headquarters for the company, in stark opposition to the purely decentralized approach adopted by Binance today.

On July 30, Binance announced the immediate suspension of derivatives trading in Europe, starting with Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. A week later, on August 6, the company restricted derivatives trading for its Hong Kong users as well.

The platform has recently limited the creation of API keys to verified accounts only, in order to ensure a safe and fair trading environment for all market participants.

Finally, the company has tightened its KYC requirements: all Binance users are now required to complete the Intermediate Verification to access the platform’s products and services.

Zhao commented in this regard:

“User protection is an integral part of our DNA and our core values. Our vision is to create a sustainable and safe ecosystem for all participants. Over the past four years, we’ve laid the groundwork by investing heavily in user safety and security, supporting law enforcement around the world with high-profile investigations, and helping cybercrime victims recover millions of dollars. We aim to work more collaboratively with policymakers to improve global standards and discourage the bad guys. “

Infrastructure improvements

To cope with the significant increase in users that the platform has witnessed in recent months, Online Chat 5.0 has been released: the update includes an artificial intelligence-based bot that automatically detects keywords, in order to help users to solve the most common problems immediately.

It has expanded the number of self-service tools available to users, such as FAQs and tutorials.

It has tripled the size of its customer support team to increase the support capabilities of the platform and reduce waiting times for users.

Collaboration with regulators

Binance is constantly working with law enforcement agencies, such as the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the UK South East Regional Organized Crime Unit (SEROCU), to tackle cybercrime such as money laundering, terrorist financing and scams. In 2021 alone, the company provided its assistance in 5,600 investigation requests: double compared to the whole of 2020.