‘Over time, we will see the NFT market expand,’ says David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have dominated the crypto market this year. With total sales over $ 2.5 billion during the first half of 2021, it should come as no surprise that the crypto community and mainstream creators are launching NFTs to generate revenue and engagement. The rise of the metaverse has also contributed to the adoption of NFTs, demonstrating the value of non-fungible tokens for large brands and social media platforms.

With NFT sales steadily growing, the Ethereum blockchain continues to dominate the industry. A recent Cointelegraph Research report revealed that Ethereum represented at least 97% of the NFT market, which includes games, collectibles and marketplaces. Additionally, blockchain analytics firm Moonstream reported that around 17% of addresses control over 80% of all NFTs on Ethereum, demonstrating the large inequality in the market.

Despite this, it is important to point out that non-fungible tokens are still a new and recent concept. Even though Ethereum currently dominates the market, there are several significant competitors.

For example, blockchain payment company Ripple recently announced an investment in the NFT marketplace Mintable, which will allow the platform to integrate XRP Ledger (XRPL) and allow creators to sell their NFTs securely and efficiently. Additionally, in September of this year, Ripple launched a $ 250 million fund dedicated to creators to drive innovation in tokenization, specifically focused on non-fungible tokens.

Considering Ripple’s recent involvement in NFTs, Cointelegraph spoke with David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, during NFT NYC to learn more about the company’s growing interest in non-fungible tokens. Additionally, Schwartz addressed other issues including the emergence of central bank digital currency, or CBDC, the goals behind the Wrapped XRP (wXRP) token, and Ripple’s future roadmap.

Cointelegraph: Thanks for being here, David. First, what did you talk about during your talk at NFT NYC?

David Schwartz: My talk at NFT NYC was mostly about zero emission NFTs and solutions to the problem of energy consumption. Of course, we’re not going to solve climate change in the blockchain industry, but the least we can do is not to make things worse. It’s not a technical problem, we know how not to consume so much energy, it’s just a matter of getting people to adopt more environmentally friendly technologies.

Cointelegraph: Ripple now allows users to create NFTs on XRP Ledger. Can you elaborate on this function?

DS: We were a little late for the party, but not too late. If NFTs are successful, we are still early. We initially began to study how people want to use NFTs, and we realized that many of the challenges faced are due to the fact that the technology is very primitive.

“Any company eager to enter the industry needed a huge amount of specific skills, and that’s not a good way to grow. So, we’ve focused on creating these tools. Plus, sometimes money is the hindrance. “

When someone has a good idea with the right tools and team, sometimes they just need more money to expand. We can help him overcome this obstacle to show that the technology will work the way he wants.

Cointelegraph: You also mentioned that XRP Ledger is energy efficient. Can you explain why?

DS: Yes, the reason proof-of-work, or PoW, systems like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) consume energy is that they are specifically designed to create artificial scarcity. You need artificial scarcity you are trying to make money from something that must be scarce. Also, you need artificial scarcity to make something valuable, and you need to convince customers that scarcity isn’t artificial.

Hence, PoW creates artificial scarcity by using something scarce, namely energy. However, when energy is used purely to create artificial scarcity, it drives up costs. The only reason you might want to do this is if you get a share of the earnings. Only the people who receive those commissions promote this technology.

At XRP Ledger, no one receives transaction fees, so no one wants high fees. The fee literally covers the cost of processing the transaction. The point is that XRP Ledger works just as well without the artificial scarcity.

Cointelegraph: Are there any other benefits of using XRP Ledger for NFTs than Ethereum?

DS: Yes, one of them is scalability, or the number of transactions per second. However, you can do things on Ethereum that you don’t find on XRP Ledger. For this reason, much of the development in decentralized finance (DeFi) today takes place on Ethereum. You can do almost anything you imagine, such as products with loans, or TradeFi, or mortgages and staking.

We currently don’t have these capabilities on XRP Ledger, but we can issue NFTs. We also have a decentralized exchange (DEX), and you can issue new tokens. Payments are cheap and fast, so in some ways it’s a fundamental engineering compromise.

“If you want to do it all, you can’t be great at anything. XRP Ledger has a list of things that does very well. If any of these are what you need, great. However, if you don’t find what you are looking for, you have to move on. something more general. “

Part of the reason why transactions on Ethereum are slow and expensive is the fact that you can build more flexible technologies on the blockchain. Most of the developers building on XRP Ledger are doing complex things, but for technical reasons they don’t need to be right above the ledger.

Cointelegraph: What are the best use cases for someone who wants to issue an NFT on XRP Ledger?

DS: Today, use cases are mainly collectibles. On XRP Ledger, the cost is much lower, if you are creating an NFT on Ethereum it will have to be worth at least $ 500, and even in this case the fees will be close to $ 100. The fees on XRP Ledger are much lower, which allows for a wider range of applications.

I think most of the use cases today are generally represented by collectibles, like works of art, things that connect to digital art, things that connect to musicians. I believe that over time, we will see the NFT market expand.

Cointelegraph: Let’s talk about Wrapped XRP. Can you explain better what it is?

DS: Wrapped XRP is an asset designed to track the price of XRP. For every Wrapped XRP, there is an XRP somewhere tied to an ecosystem that keeps it locked until the corresponding Wrapped XRP is destroyed. The idea is that they should accurately reflect the price. Wrapped XRP will behave similarly to XRP. For example, if you only use XRP to shift value, and you have something whose value is the same, it should act as a substitute in the market.

“The downside of Wrapped XRP is that you can’t move it cheaply and quickly to XRP Ledger like XRP. On the contrary, the advantage is that you can use it in DEXs on Ethereum.”

For example, if you have 500 XRPs to use in a DEX and can’t do it today at any price, Wrapped XRP will allow you to leverage XRP’s tokenomics and Ethereum’s semantics. This will help prevent XRP from getting cut off from features. We expect to see the launch of Wrapped XRP in December.

Cointelegraph: What will be the next move for Ripple?

DS: We are pushing hard for CBDCs. What’s exciting is that many people in the industry don’t know what CBDCs are really capable of. In our view, every financial institution in the world is able to settle any fiat currency with any other financial institution in seconds. It’s great, but it needs interoperability and security.

“If you’re going to build such a large payment system, you need a different security model than Swift uses, and blockchains have virtually no security issues.”

Another feature is interoperability. For example, the United States does not create such a system because Saudi Arabia would not use it. However, if Saudi Arabia builds its own system and the US does the same, there must be a standard for interoperability. Otherwise, banks in the US will not be able to settle euros with banks in Europe.

Another thing we are working on is federated sidechains, which allow assets to move freely between blockchains. Wrapped XRP is an example of this as it allows XRP to move between XRP Ledger and Ethereum, but these are single solutions to specific problems. The advantage of solutions to a specific problem is that they allow for a kind of innovation that is currently impossible.

Today, if you want Ethereum smart contracts you have to build on a blockchain with Ethereum smart contracts. Also, you have to follow some rules, for example about the size of a smart contract. Hence, you cannot innovate by changing these provisions. Federated sidechains allow you to innovate at the lowest level, so users can build a blockchain with the fees and assets they want. It can be public or private, and can be launched in no time with real money.

This is great for developers who need to solve specific problems, or want to make changes to other blockchains and need to convince people that these changes work and are safe. Federated sidechains offer a tool for building blockchains that allow users to innovate in the blockchain itself.