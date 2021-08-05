over two thousand will be the spectators

Over two thousand spectators will attend the online screenings of the Cefalù Film Festival which will be held from 7 to 14 August. A success of memberships coming from Cefalù, from the territory but also from beyond the Italian borders.

«We didn’t think we would receive such a large membership – say the organizers – which is growing by the hour. The Festival is known all over the world and the requests to see the short films and finalist films came from Cefalù and from the territory but also from beyond the Italian borders. Spectators will have various possibilities to express their appreciation for the films that the Festival Jury has chosen as finalists ».

To date, the jury of the Cefalù Film Festival has awarded the following prizes:

Best Lead Actor:

Ugo Pagliai who plays Piero in the short film “An ancient manuscript” directed by Silvia Monga

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Emma Quartullo who plays the Donzelletta in the short “Il Sabato del Villaggio” directed by Giuseppe Celesia.

Best Director Award:

“The stars have no masters” by Salvatore Bongiorno

Best foreign film by Italian director:

“La Nit” by Margherita Lo Verde

Domenico Modugno Award:

Doan Hong Le’s “Mother” – Vietnam

Cortissimi 2021 Award

Loading... Advertisements

“Digital natives” by Elena Postillo (77 seconds)

“Small steps” by Davide Romeo Meraviglia (120 seconds)

“I know you” by Marco Mancinelli (120 seconds)

“It’s just an opinion” by Paolo Palazzolo (120 seconds)

“Camera of the future” by Sasha Kosiak (118 seconds – Ukraine)

“Vizor” by Ali Azizollahi (100 seconds – Iran)

“Bag” by Alexandra Martín Fusté (101 seconds – Spain)

“Vaf 2018” by Jessica Laurent (84 seconds – Denmark)

“Coin” by Andres Di Bono (120 seconds – Usa)

New film animation director:

“A wrong Quore” by Nicoletta Manno, Chiara Loiacono, Elena Tham Basilico

New documentary director:

“Chjianu chjianu” by Martina Raschillà and Aldo Albanese

“The Golden Town” by Angelo Piccione

Debut experimental film director

“Temporama” by Fabio Leone and Antonella Barbera

“(QED)” by Diego Artoli

New music video director

“The incredible performance of a dead man” by Manuel Baggiarini

Younger directors

“At Christmas you can” by Claudio Emmolo (Santa Flavia – PA)

“Cocci” by Emanuele Speziale (Messina)

Best Science Fiction Film

“Then & Now” by Giulia Tata and Antonino Torrisi

Best Soundtrack

Beppe Carletti, actor and author of the soundtrack of “Gocce di Luce” by Silvia Monga.

Best Documentary